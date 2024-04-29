Lady Panthers run-rule Lady Lions, 14-4

Lady Panther Ellie Hoppes is tagged out sliding into third base by Lady Lion Alizae Ryan during the game on Monday, April 29, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Gracie Cordell is greeted by her teammates at home plate after belting a home run during the game against Washington on Monday, April 29, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

It was round one of the battle of the black and blue on Monday as the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (5-11, 2-6 FAC) hosted the Washington Lady Lions (4-15, 1-7 FAC) in a county rival softball showdown.

Two five-run innings helped propel Miami Trace as they came away with a 14-4 victory in six innings.

Gracie Cordell started and earned the victory on the mound for the Lady Panthers. She worked all six innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Olivia Haycook started on the mound for Washington. She allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks and one strikeout through one and one-third innings.

Lilly Shaw suffered the loss in relief for the Lady Lions. She allowed 10 runs on 14 hits with two walks and three strikeouts through three and two-thirds innings.

Washington scored the first two runs of the game and led 2-0 after the top half of the first inning.

Shaw hit a one-out single to left field and later advanced to second base on a passed ball. After the next batter was retired, Mikhaylee Ragland reached on an error that scored Shaw. Trinity Hixon followed with a double to left field that scored Ragland and made it 2-0.

Miami Trace responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning to tie it up.

Kaylee Everhart led off with a single to right field, and Mya Babineau followed by reaching on an error that moved Everhart to third. The next batter popped out, and then Ella McCarty singled to left field to score both runners. Washington was able to get out of the inning without allowing any more damage.

The Lady Lions added a run in the top of inning number two.

June Maddux led off with a single and the next batter struck out. Jordan Mead drew a walk, and Addison Knisley reached on a fielder’s choice that forced Maddux out at third. Shaw followed with a two-out single that scored Mead. The next batter was retired to end the inning.

The Lady Panthers responded again, this time with five runs to take a 7-3 lead.

Faith Bills led off the bottom of the second inning with a walk, and Aubrey Keaton then grounded into a fielder’s choice that forced Bills out at second. Carlee Hauck came in to run for Keaton. Everhart walked, and Babineau singled to score Hauck and move Everhart to third. The next batter was retired, and then McCarty singled to score both runners. Cordell then came to the plate and crushed a home run over the fence in left-center field. Zoey Grooms followed with a walk, and then the next batter popped out to end the inning.

Washington got one run back in the top of the third inning as Maddux doubled with two outs to score Haycook. Adysun Bartruff then singled to center field, but Maddux was thrown out at home to end the inning.

There were no runs scored in the fourth inning. After shutting out the Lady Lions in the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Panthers would add five more runs to their credit in the bottom-half of the fifth.

Grooms led off with a single, and Onesti Evans followed with a double to left field that scored Grooms. Another double, this time from Dylaney Templin, would score Evans. The next two batters were retired, and then Babineau singled to score Templin. A double from Ellie Hoppes would move Babineau to third. McCarty then ripped the fourth double of the inning to score both runners and make it a 12-4 ballgame.

Miami Trace came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning needing just two runs to end the game with a run-rule.

Similarly to the inning prior, Grooms led off with a single. Evans followed with a single of her own, and Templin would hit her second double of the night to score both runners and end the game.

Offensively for the Lady Panthers, McCarty led the way going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored.

Templin was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored.

Hoppes was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored.

Babineau was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Cordell was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

Evans was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Grooms was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Everhart was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Keaton was 1-for-3 to round out the offensive attack.

Offensively for Washington, Maddux led the way going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Shaw was 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Hixon was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Haycook was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Bartruff was 1-for-3 at the plate.

Miami Trace (6-11, 3-6 FAC) will now travel to Washington (4-16, 1-8 FAC) on Tuesday night for the final meeting between the two schools this season.