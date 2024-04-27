Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers Blue Lion tennis wins under the lights against Panthers

The Miami Trace High School tennis team visited Washington High School for a match under the lights at the new tennis courts.

As the sun began to set over the city, it cooled off and a consistent breeze was cause for many looking on to be bundled up on the evening of the 25th of April.

Washington won the match, taking four courts to one.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri beat Jonah Goddard, 6-0, 6-0.

Mason Mullins defeated Robbie Bennett, 7-5, 6-3 at second singles.

Jon Rader won at third singles, 6-0, 6-0 against Reilly Campbell.

In a match featuring four seniors, Nathan Upthegrove and Landon Miller were taken to three sets by Aiden Pence and Tucker Walton before winning, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

Miami Trace’s duo of Holten Pepper and Slade Strider beat Nick Walker and Logan Miller, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

In one j-v match, Miami Trace’s Levi Morrison and Zack Gallagher topped Titus Grim and Bradly Hunt in a pro-set, 9-7.

In one intrasquad match for Washington, J.D. Liston beat Malachi Sibbett, 6-3, 6-0.

Miami Trace will host New Hope Christian Academy Tuesday and the Blue Lions will play at East Clinton Wednesday.