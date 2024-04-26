Dawson, Soundsations recognized at MT board meeting

Ohio School Boards Association’s director of member relations, Mark Bobo, presented an award to Miami Trace Soundsations in front of the Miami Trace school board at Monday’s board meeting. Pictured (back l-r): Bryan McCoy, Jacklyn Farrens, Dave Miller and Rob Dawson. Pictured (front l-r): Cameron Baker, Blake Steele, Ally Fitzgerald, Raelin Pepper, Kearra Anthony, Caitlin Davis, Lydia Castle and Kaley Moser. Brya Labig | R-H photos Director of member relations, Mark Bobo, awarded Miami Trace Board of Education member Rob Dawson for his 15 years of hard work and dedication to the district

At this week’s Miami Trace Board of Education meeting, the high school’s Soundsations performance group was recognized for their outstanding talent, and school board member Rob Dawson was honored for his 15 years of dedication and service to the district.

Dawson was presented with an award of recognition for his commitment to serving the district by Mark Bobo, the Ohio School Boards Association’s director of member relations.

Bobo assists board of education members with resources and support they need to continue their leadership in the community.

“Board leadership takes a lot of effort,” said Bobo, “and it’s really important that our board members have all the support they need to be effective for the community they serve. That’s where my role begins — whatever they need I’m here to supply that.”

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said, “Mr. Dawson has served multiple terms on our Board of Education, dedicating a significant amount of time to supporting district operations. We greatly appreciate his service to Miami Trace.”

Soundsations was also honored.

“Miami Trace Soundsations put on a phenomenal performance at Capital Conference,” said Bobo, “and people are still talking about what a great job they all did — so it is my honor to present them with this award.”

According to Bobo, the Ohio School Boards Association’s goal for this competition was to highlight groups that people perhaps hadn’t heard of yet, and Miami Trace Soundsations easily “rose to the top” with their outstanding talent as a group.

“We are just really proud and thankful that they participated with us,” said Bobo about Soundsations.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said she was “beyond proud” to see Miami Trace students receiving the award.

“We are grateful that our students received this opportunity from the Ohio School Boards Association and are extremely proud of their talents,” said Pittser. “Mr. Baker has inspired many young people to share their gifts, and he continues to develop and grow the music program. This was simply a wonderful event for all involved.”

The member relations encourages the districts to submit Student Achievement Fair Participants, which is open for nomination now. Nominations can be sent in to boards.org, where districts can submit their school programs.