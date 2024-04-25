Splash pad access discussed at city council meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The city’s splash pad became a primary subject of discussion at Wednesday’s Washington C.H. City Council meeting.

Three people came to speak in the council chambers regarding the open gate policy at the splash pad, making it easy for small children to slip outside the gate unnoticed. One person said that people seem to assume that when the gate is closed, the area is being occupied for a special rented event.

City Manager Joe Denen said that is not the case and the splash pad is open to everyone, it is not rented. The citizens were concerned that a sign might be useful to indicate that all are welcome during open hours. One person said it is a risk to keep the gate open for small children who can wander in a matter of seconds, even being watched by a parent. Concern was voiced regarding vehicles in the parking lot and children running around outside the gate nearby a traveled street.

Denen and council members expressed their willingness to address the concerns promptly and resolve the issue before the pad opens for the season.

In another matter, Sheena Husby and Dan Bishop, representing the local Boy Scouts, requested the city to close Main Street from Court to Market streets on Aug. 24 for a special event for the scouts. The event is called Far Far Away Day. They said there will be food vendors and crafters set up, and there will be games for kids on the courthouse lawn.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but there will be set up and tear down time required to prepare. This event also acts as a recruitment opportunity for scouts, according to Bishop.

Denen agreed to have the street closed late Friday night to prepare for early setup on Saturday morning.

In the city manager report, Denen expressed his thanks to the tax office for all their hard work in helping citizens file their taxes on time in a very busy office.

Denen invited people to the Arbor Day cemetery planting ceremony at the Old Cemetery behind Dairy Queen at noon on Friday, April 26 to support the tree committee.

In legislative matters, an ordinance was put on first reading prohibiting the disposal of grass and weed clippings in streets, roadways and alleys of the city.

Also, an ordinance was introduced prohibiting materials, such as furniture, junk, lumber, building materials, clutter and more, to be placed at the curb, such as for trash collection when most trash pickup services do not pick up those materials. In discussion, the city attorney was asked by a council member if there was a cost effective way to pick up this trash and charge the homeowner for the service. The city attorney said it would be the homeowner, not the tenant, who would be charged if this service was instituted. It was stated that a citation could be issued after 48 hours for the illegal dumping or trash set-out on the property curb area.

Ordinances regarding abatement of properties were placed on first reading for 1126 E. Temple, 1226 E. Paint, and 708 Campbell streets. An ordinance was also placed on first reading for the approval of a solid waste management plan, and adopting by reference a municipal separate stormwater sewer system discharge detection and elimination plan. Finally, a resolution authorizing the purchase agreement for bulk salt for the next winter season from the Ohio Department of Transportation was on first reading.

There being no further business, the council meeting was adjourned.