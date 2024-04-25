Fayette SWCD to receive $40K from Ohio EPA grant

COLUMBUS — The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will receive $40,000 for its tire amnesty events from an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant.

Local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout central Ohio are receiving $1.6 million this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $7.5 million in grant funding to 159 recipients, with more than $3.8 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.

Local governments and other entities use these grants for litter collection, education programming, and the disposal of scrap tires through amnesty collection events. All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property.

Community and Litter Grants are available to local governments, parks or health departments, state colleges and universities, solid waste authorities, and nonprofit organizations or Keep America Beautiful communities to support and expand community recycling and litter prevention efforts. Market Development Grants assist businesses that purchase equipment and infrastructure for successful markets of recyclable materials and related products. Scrap Tire Grants provide financial assistance to Ohio’s businesses, communities, and nonprofits seeking to convert manufacturing operations into facilities that accept scrap tire material, expand tire processing, or use scrap tire material in construction projects or manufactured products. Academic Institution Grants are available to public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for recycling efforts as well as outreach and education, recycling equipment, and conference sponsorships.

The Source Reduction Grants are available to local governments, parks or health departments, public and private K-12 schools, state colleges and universities, solid waste authorities, and nonprofit organizations for new or retrofit water bottle refilling stations to reduce single-use plastic water bottles, decrease plastic waste, and increase landfill diversion.