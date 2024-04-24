Land Bank board holds regular meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors met in regular session Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building.

Board members in attendance were chairman Tony Anderson, Joe Denen, Brenda Mossbarger and Buck Minyo. Also attending were Bambi Baughn and Steve Creed from Fayette County Community Action, attorneys Nathan Zukowitz and Mark Miller from PM Title, Jim Garland, two Union Township Trustees, and Ben Iden.

Iden gave an update regarding the Milledgeville project, the old school building demolition being complete, and said the cleanup is almost finished. He said there was not enough gravel to completely cover the site and the board suggested planting grass seed.

The Land Bank applied for a new demolition grant on April 1, which is still under review, for several properties under consideration.

PM Title provided a report on properties recently deeded to Land Bank — 6647 Stafford Road and 726 Rawlings St./Carlton Manor.

The properties at 817 Broadway, 304 S. North, 720 S. North, 624 Rawlings, 120 E. Paint and 721 Peabody were discussed as newly received into the Land Bank. It was voted to offer these properties for public sale by sealed bids. They will be advertised and posted on the Fayette County website, the Facebook page of Fayette County Community Action, and Fayette County Community Action Self Help Housing page. Bids are to be received by May 17 and bids will be opened at the May 20 meeting.

Properties in the foreclosure process for delinquent taxes are: 716 Broadway, 233 Henkle, 525 Delaware, 708 S. Main, 310 Cherry, 410 Delaware, 314 Fountain, 619 Broadway, 1022 Rawlings, 708 Campbell, 516 Lewis, 901 Sycamore, 707 Broadway, 228 Hickory, 1011 Orvilla, and 1276 Old State Route 38 NE.

The Union Township Trustees requested help from the Land Bank regarding the structure at 1343 Grace St. being in terrible disrepair. The property is owned by Brad Barnhart who wants nothing to do with the property, the bank will not release the lien, and back taxes are owed in the approximate amount of $6,609, according to the trustees. They said the building is not rehabilitatable and they would like it torn down. PM title was asked by the board to complete a title search on the property.

The treasurer’s report listed a current balance of $285,648.41. With there being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.