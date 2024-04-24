Blue Lions recognize United Way Donors of the Month

The United Way of Fayette County Blue Lion Donors of the Month (left to right): Tiffany Null, Tracy Parks, Rachel Brobeck, Troi Penwell, and Lisa Daniels. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — To celebrate community engagement, Washington Court House City Schools recently spotlighted their April United Way Donors of the Month. The honorees, representing each building within the district, exemplify a commitment to philanthropy and community support.

The recipients for the month of April are as follows:

Cherry Hill Primary School – Tiffany Null

Belle Aire Intermediate School – Lisa Daniels

Washington Middle School – Tracy Parks

Washington High School – Rachel Brobeck

Central Office & Alt School – Troi Penwell

To encourage participation in the school’s ongoing campaign and express gratitude to those who contribute, the district has a monthly tradition of selecting one donor from each building for special recognition as the Donor of the Month. The honorees are rewarded with the coveted front-of-the-parking-lot spot for the entire month.

“Washington Court House City Schools is proud to support our local United Way of Fayette County, as many of our students and families benefit from the important work they do in our community,” said Dr. Tom Bailey, Superintendent. “From initiatives like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the food bank, and Community Action, as well as their many other supported agencies, we’re thankful for the incredible impact United Way has on Washington Court House and Fayette County.”

Proudly serving Fayette County for 70 years, United Way of Fayette County, Inc., is a non-profit organization that unites individuals and organizations in a collaborative, cost-effective effort to meet the human service needs of Fayette County.

For more information, visit unitedwayfayco.org.