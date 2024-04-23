Fire causes interior damage to E. Kennedy home

The interior of 115 E. Kennedy Ave. was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon. There were no injuries. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A rental house owned by Ben Jamison at 115 E. Kennedy Ave. caught fire Monday at about 3:45 pm. Two fire engines responded and the fire was quickly under control.

The tenant, Alexa West, had just left for work, she said. West’s sister was at the home and called 911 and exited immediately. The damage was contained to the interior of the house, according to Washington Fire Capt. Jason O’Dierno.

West said she believes the fire started in the rear of the one floor house, and her two children were safe at the babysitter’s and not at the home. West said she has lived there five years and feels she lost everything due to the damage to all of the interior rooms.

The house is an 800 square foot, one bedroom and one bathroom dwelling, with an attached garage. The shed in the back was not damaged.

West’s cat had just had kittens and they were all saved by the firemen. Fayette Regional Humane Society Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams came to the scene to take custody of the cats for safekeeping for West.

O’Dierno said he did not yet know the exact cause of the fire.