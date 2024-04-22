National Drug Take-Back initiative set for this Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Kroger Pharmacy, Community Action Commission of Fayette County, Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Drug Free Communities – Prevention Coalition and Faith in Recovery, in the US Drug Enforcement Agency’s semi-annual National Drug Take Back Initiative.

The DEA sponsors these events on the last Saturday of April and October each year. The next event is scheduled for this Saturday, April 27, and will be held in the Kroger parking lot, 548 Clinton Ave., Washington C.H., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The personnel at this location will be accepting any unwanted, unused, and/or expired medications from the community. These medications will be disposed of in a safe and secure manner.

In 2023, the Drug Take Back Initiative removed 1.2 million pounds of unneeded medications. Locally since 2020, over 550 pounds of medications were collected from Fayette County residents.

Anyone who is unable to make it to this Take Back event may utilize the Drug Drop Box, located in the front lobby of the Fayette County Jail, to safely dispose of their unwanted, unused and expired medications. This drop box is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.