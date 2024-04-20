WHS boys 5th, girls 7th at Hillsboro Invite

HILLSBORO — The annual Hillsboro 62 Classics Diner Invitational took place on Friday at Hillsboro High School, with a total of 11 schools participating.

For the girls, McClain won the meet with 135 points, followed by Hillsboro with 114, Wilmington with 79.50, Leesburg Fairfield with 66.50, Logan Elm with 55.50, Peebles with 50, Washington with 45.50, Westfall with 40, Notre Dame with 30, Fayetteville-Perry with 24, Winchester Eastern with 12 and Whiteoak with 7.

For the boys, Hillsboro won with 154.35 points, followed by Wilmington with 83.85, Logan Elm with 76.50, Paint Valley with 60, Washington with 50.85, Whiteoak with 48, Westfall with 48, McClain with 40.85, Notre Dame with 26, Peebles with 23.50, Fayetteville-Perry with 19, Leesburg Fairfield with 15.50 and Winchester Eastern with 10.85.

Multiple meet records were broken on Friday.

In the boys 4 x 800-meter relay, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders and Corbin Winkle of Hillsboro broke the meet record with a time of 8:26.57. The previous record of 8:49.15 was held by Hillsboro.

In the girls 100-meter dash, Payton Johnson of Peebles broke the meet record with a time of 12.54. The previous record of 12.96 was held by Kerrigan Pollard of McClain.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Mason Coffman of Washington broke his own meet record with a time of 10.95. The previous record which Coffman held was 11.43.

In the girls 1600-meter run, Samantha Seas of Peebles broke the meet record with a time of 5:25.40. The previous record of 5:30.54 was held by Katy Seas of Peebles.

In the girls 4 x 100-meter relay, Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Kaitlyn Jett of McClain broke the meet record with a time of 51.12. The previous record of 52.08 was held by Miami Trace.

In the boys 800-meter run, Weston Blair of Whiteoak broke his own meet record with a 2:02.00. The previous record which he held was 2:02.22.

In the girls 200-meter dash, Payton Johnson of Peebles broke the meet record with a time of 26.34. The previous record of 26.52 was held by Kaelin Pfeifer of Miami Trace.

In the boys 3200-meter run, Landon Eyre broke his own meet record with a time of 9:23.18. The previous record which he held was 10:09.01.

In the boys 4 x 400-meter relay, Brody Williams, Quinn Eberly, Tyler Yates and Josh Trapp of Westfall broke the meet record with a time of 3:35.14. The previous record of 3:39.31 was held by Hillsboro.

Individual girls results:

Shot Put — Lily Barnes (MHS) 1st, 34’7.5”; Leah Lovett (MHS) 2nd, 31’7.5”; Amani Cumberland (HHS) 7th, 27’10”; Reagan Leeth (HHS) 11th, 25’10”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi (WHS) 13th, 25’3”; Khalia Smith (WHS) 14th, 24’10”.

High Jump — Mylie Lovett (MHS) 2nd, 4’10”; Ramsey Haines (HHS) 3rd, 4’8”; Anna Eikenberry (MHS) 5th, 4’6”; Chanel Captain (HHS) 5th, 4’6”; Avah Ruggles (WHS) 8th, 4’6”; Iyanna Brown (WHS) 18th, 4’.

Pole Vault — Becca Bergstrom (MHS) 2nd, 8’6”; Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 5th, 8’; Chinatsu Obayashi (WHS) 6th, 7’6”; Addison Browning (HHS) 6th, 7’6”; Katie Cook (MHS) 8th, 7’6”; Adalyn Gaines (HHS) 9th, 6’6”.

100-meter hurdles — Kobie Miles (HHS) 1st, 16.59; Brenna Wright (MHS) 3rd, 16.97; Adalyn Snyder (MHS) 5th, 17.66; Kamryn Asbury (HHS) 9th, 18.34; Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 13th, 20.16; Abi Forsythe (WHS) 15th, 20.36.

100-meter dash — Kierstyn Mitchell (WHS) 2nd, 13.01; Luca Matesic (MHS) 3rd, 13.27; Allison Browning (HHS) 4th, 13.55; Katie Cook (MHS) 5th, 13.59; Chanel Captain (HHS) 7th, 13.66; Lydia Mootispaw (WHS) 15th, 14.48.

1600-meter run — Bree Bailey (HHS) 8th, 6:18.26.

4 x 100-meter relay — Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Kaitlyn Jett (MHS) 1st, 51.12; Aysha Haney, Kierstyn Mitchell, Lydia Mootispaw, Jordyn Gray (WHS) 2nd, 53.13; Alizeh Hudson, Elizabeth Sowders, Kelsey Gilkison, Allison Browning (HHS) 3rd, 53.43.

400-meter dash — Olivia Covault (HHS) 3rd, 1:03.50; Larah Henson (MHS) 8th, 1:08.77; Lyndyn Gibbs (WHS) 10th, 1:09.12; Josie Rhoades (HHS) 12th, 1:09.90; Kaylee Scott (WHS) 15th, 1:12.88.

4 x 200-meter relay — Jordyn Gray, Lydia Mootispaw, Aysha Haney, Kierstyn Mitchell (WHS), 1st, 1:51.03; Meredith Dietrick, Chanel Captain, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault (HHS) 2nd, 1:51.06; Madalyn Giffin, Becca Bergstrom, Addison Olaker, Mylie Lovett (MHS) 6th, 2:02.25.

300-meter hurdles — Brenna Wright (MHS) 1st, 49.37; Kobie Miles (HHS) 3rd, 50.07; Kamryn Asbury (HHS) 5th, 52.32; Allie Burgess (MHS) 6th, 53.78; Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 10th, 56.67; Abi Forsythe (WHS) 11th, 58.48.

800-meter run — Jailyn Williams (HHS) 2nd, 2:27.06; Kaitlyn Jett (MHS) 3rd, 2:28.36.

200-meter dash — Kierstyn Mitchell (WHS) 2nd, 27.45; Luca Matesic (MHS) 3rd, 27.68; Olivia Covault (HHS) 4th, 27.81; Katie Cook (MHS) 5th, 29.03; Chanel Captain (HHS) 6th, 29.04

3200-meter run — Ramsey Haines (HHS) 4th, 13:47.76.

4 x 400-meter relay — Bree Bailey, Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault (HHS) 1st, 4:20.51; Kaitlyn Jett, Anna Eikenberry, Brenna Wright, Becca Bergstrom (MHS) 2nd, 4:20.52; Kaylee Scott, Abi Forsythe, Lyndyn Gibbs, Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 7th, 4:48.39.

Long Jump — Luca Matesic (MHS) 1st, 15’4.5”; Allison Browning (HHS) 4th, 14’5”; Gracie Thoroman (HHS) 5th, 14’3.5”; Cherilyn Maiden (WHS) 7th, 13’8”; Addison Olaker (MHS) 10th, 13’3”.

Discus Throw — Lily Barnes (MHS) 1st, 108’4”; Reagan Leeth (HHS) 5th, 91’11”; Leah Lovett (MHS) 6th, 86’6”; Amani Cumberland (HHS) 11th, 71’05”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi (WHS) 17th, 59’03”; Khalia Smith (WHS) 19th, 54’2”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Bree Bailey, Jailyn Williams (HHS) 1st, 10:44.77; Brooklyn Baldwin, Sierra Barton, Reese Roble, Katrina Sturgeon (MHS) 5th, 12:33.05; Kaylee Scott, Addison Weaver, Mia Koutz, Lauren Thompson (WHS) 8th, 14:21.69;

Individual boys results:

Discus Throw — Ayden Clemons (HHS) 2nd, 128’7”; Jahari Pitts (HHS) 3rd, 127’7”; Austin Ruddle (MHS) 9th, 107’1”; Caleb Barton (WHS) 10th, 99’5”; Kaleb Fryer (MHS) 13th, 91’5”; Jacob Hays (WHS) 22nd, 73’9”.

Long Jump — Andrew Young (WHS) 6th, 19’; Garrett Rickman (WHS) 8th, 18’6.5”; Jack Wagoner (HHS) 9th, 18’2.5”; Collin Swackhammer (HHS) 10th, 17’11.75”; Carson Netral (MHS) 21st, 14’.75”.

Pole Vault — Jackson Crago (MHS) 1st, 12’; Austin Bledsoe (HHS) 2nd, 11’6”; Bradley Forsythe (WHS) 6th, 8’; Brice Graham (MHS) 6th, 8’; Carson Scott (HHS) 8’.

110-meter hurdles — Kameron Evers (HHS) 2nd, 17.25; Collin Swackhammer (HHS) 3rd, 17.93; Gavin Huff (WHS) 6th, 19.22; Caiden Justice (WHS) 9th, 20.09; Nicolas Alvarez (MHS) 12th, 20.58; Nathan Alvarez (MHS) 18th, 22.13.

100-meter dash — Mason Coffman (WHS) 1st, 10.95; TD Matesic (MHS) 3rd, 11.83; Jevin Hochstul (HHS) 4th, 11.84; Ethan Eakins (MHS) 14th, 12.46; Mason Dumpert (HHS) 15th, 12.48; Ian Rogers-Wright (WHS) 16th, 12.75.

1600-meter run — Corbin Winkle (HHS) 1st, 4:41.44; Chris Sowders (HHS) 4th, 4:58.70; Avery Wightman (WHS) 5th, 5:02.60; Jayden Lanning (MHS) 8th, 5:12.78.

4 x 100-meter relay — Jevin Hochstul, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Keahi Mhanna (HHS) 2nd, 45.91; Aaron Dean, Cameron Medley, Ethan Eakins, Keaton Beucler (MHS) 4th, 47.63; Gabe Perez, Andrew Young, Isaac Hood, Ian Rogers-Wright (WHS) 5th, 47.66.

400-meter dash — Mason Coffman (WHS) 1st, 52.09; Cooper Swope (HHS) 6th, 55.01; Gabe Perez (WHS) 9th, 55.72; TD Matesic (MHS) 10th, 56.15; Carson Netral (MHS) 17th, 1:04.53.

4 x 200-meter relay — Keahi Mhanna, Cooper Swope, Austin Bledsoe, Jevin Hochstul (HHS) 1st, 1:36.57; Gabe Perez, Kiontae Tyree, Isaac Hood, Logan Presley (WHS) 3rd, 1:39.03; Aaron Dean, Cameron Medley, Keaton Beucler, Brice Graham (MHS) 4th, 1:40.41.

300-meter hurdles — Collin Swackhammer (HHS) 1st, 44.86; Kameron Evers (HHS) 5th, 47.62; Gavin Huff (WHS) 9th, 48.66. Nicolas Alvarez (MHS) 10th, 48.83; Caiden Justice (WHS) 12th, 49.07; Nathan Alvarez (MHS) 15th, 50.65.

800-meter run — Tate Davis (HHS) 4th, 2:05.68; Ryan Howland (HHS) 6th, 2:12.77.

200-meter dash — TD Matesic (MHS) 2nd, 24.01; Cooper Swope (HHS) 3rd, 24.09; Michael Burns (HHS) 5th, 24.37; Keaton Beucler (MHS) 7th, 24.83.

3200-meter run — Corbin Winkle (HHS) 2nd, 9:41.56; Rason Brunck (HHS) 5th, 10:09.27.

4 x 400-meter relay — Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Cooper Swope (HHS) 2nd, 3:39.10; Ethan Eakins, Nicolas Alvarez, Keaton Beucler, TD Matesic (MHS) 6th, 3:51.72; Kiontae Tyree, Gabe Perez, Logan Presley, T.J. Ooten (WHS) 7th, 3:54.54.

High Jump — Garrett Rickman (WHS) 3rd, 5’6”; Mason Dumpert (HHS) 5th, 5’4”; Andrew Young (WHS) 9th, 5’4”; Jack Wagoner (HHS) 11th, 5’2”.

Shot Put — Ian Lawson (HHS) 4th, 40’11”; Ayden Clemons (HHS) 5th, 40’7”; Jobe Lugo (MHS) 9th, 37’4”; Andrew Roeder (MHS) 14th, 35’1”; Garret Creamer (WHS) 18th, 30’11”; Jacob Hays (WHS) 22nd, 27’6.5”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle (HHS) 1st, 8:26.57; Dave Bennett, Wyatt Putney, Nathan Reed, Avery Wightman (WHS) 8th, 9:37.78; Zach Scales, Jordan Lugo, Gunnar Bode, Dartanyen Stovall (MHS) 10th, 10:09.41.

Washington will compete again on Tuesday, April 23 at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.