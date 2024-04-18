ODOT kicks off construction season in southwest Ohio

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is investing $2.8 billion into 950 road and bridge improvement projects across the state this construction season, according to a news release. Many of those projects are taking place in southwest Ohio. With more than 220 projects in the southwest region, ODOT is working to improve the transportation system to benefit local communities and those traveling through the Buckeye State.

“Investing in efficient infrastructure is an investment in quality of life,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Once complete, these projects will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve roadway safety.”

ODOT partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the city of Vandalia, and Five Rivers MetroParks for a construction kick-off event at Taylorsville MetroPark Thursday morning. The event featured a project to connect the existing bikeway in Vandalia along National Road at Foley Drive to the Great Miami River Trail at Taylorsville MetroPark near Taylorsville Dam.

The $3.3 million project includes numerous improvements such as bike lanes on U.S. Route 40 between Foley Drive and Brown School Road and a two -way cycle track on the east side of Brown School Road from U.S. 40 to Cassel Creek Drive. The project is scheduled to sell in May and begin construction this summer.

Some of the bigger projects throughout southwest Ohio include:

Continuing work on the I-75 corridor through the Dayton and Cincinnati areas

Bridge deck replacements over I-75 north of State Route 67 in Auglaize County

Rehabilitation of the mainline bridges on State Route 562 (Norwood Lateral) over Paddock Road and Reading Road/Tennessee Avenue in Hamilton County

Constructing new ramps at the Kennedy Avenue interchange along I-71 in Hamilton County

Continued construction of the interchange at U.S. 35 and Valley/Trebein Road in Greene County

Construction of the Glen Este Withamsville overpass along State Route 32 in Clermont County

Continued construction at the interchange of U.S. 35 and Woodman Drive in Montgomery County

Adding pedestrian safety improvements to State Route 725 between Byers Road and State Route 741 in Montgomery County

Widening State Route 63 between Union Road at Monroe and State Route 741 in Warren County