Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star officers and distinguished guests. Submitted photos Worthy Matron Nicole Cook and Worthy Patron Dale Mayer Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star holds annual inspection

Jefferson Chapter #300 Order of the Eastern Star held its annual inspection of officers at a stated meeting on April 16, 2024 at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge.

Marla Barber (the Associate Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio) from Warpole Chapter #366 in Upper Sandusky served as the Inspecting Officer. Worthy Matron Nicole Cook and Worthy Patron Dale Mayer welcomed many members, distinguished guests, and other visitors to the meeting.

The Associate Grand Matron was presented with an honorary membership by Susie Mayer. Worthy Patron Dale Mayer led the ceremony of initiation of two pro-tem candidates into the Order. Serving as pro-tem candidates were Cheryl Barlett and Brandt Barlett. Worthy Matron Nicole Cook thanked all of the officers for all of their hard work preparing for inspection.

Rob Mullins announced that this Saturday, April 20 from 3-5 p.m. is the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge & Eastern Star Open House. This will take place at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. All members of the public are welcome. If you have ever had any questions about Freemasonry or Eastern Star, this would be an excellent opportunity to learn more about these organizations.

Remarks and the inspection report were given by the Associate Grand Matron. She gave a most favorable report of Jeffersonville Chapter, including a successful inspection and their many charitable activities and involvement in the community. Following the meeting, all members and visitors enjoyed desserts and fellowship.

Some of Jefferson Chapter #300’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, children’s Christmas programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts. The chapter recently donated to Miami Trace Local School District’s Panther Care Pantries, which provide free and discreet access to food, clothing and hygiene supplies to students in need.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity.

Women must be 18 years of age or older and related to Masons in good standing. Men must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.