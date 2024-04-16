Panthers, Lady Panthers win tri-meet

Miami Trace’s Maximus Szczerbiak runs the 100-meter dash during the tri-meet against Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Panther Kamika Bennett won the 400-meter dash event during the tri-meet against Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Tuesday, the Miami Trace Panthers hosted Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains in a track and field tri-meet.

The Panthers won the girls meet with 100 points and the boys meet with 98 points.

Madison Plains came in second in the girls meet with 37 points and second in the boys meet with 43 points.

Lynchburg-Clay came in third in the girls meet with 34 points and third in the boys meet with 26 points.

Individual girls results:

4 x 800-meter relay — Karleigh Cooper, Amberly Szczerbiak, Tori Peterson, Ava Shull (MT) 1st, 11:30.81.

100-meter hurdles — Abigail Kovalchik (MT), 1st, 18.27; Sara Smith (MT), 4th, 21.18; Kaelyn Fischer (MT), 5th, 22.74.

100-meter dash — Bella Shull (MT), 2nd, 14.21; Abigail Kovalchik (MT) 5th, 14.79; Bailry Miller (MT) 6th, 15.36; Taylor Payton (MT), 8th, 16.15; Ava Crank (MT) 9th, 17.82; Brenna Sword (MT), 10th, 18.23.

4 x 200-meter relay — Bella Shull, Nora Morrison, Lauren Farrens, Gracie Shull (MT) 2nd, 2:05.54

1600-meter run — Amberly Szczerbiak (MT) 2nd, 6:16.44; Karleigh Cooper (MT), 3rd, 6:55.06; Kadence Rose (MT) 6th, 8:47.28.

4 x 100-meter relay — Bella Shull, Elyse Day, Gracie Shull, Nora Morrison (MT) 1st, 55.40.

400-meter dash — Kamika Bennett (MT) 1st, 1:09.65; Amberly Szczerbiak (MT), 3rd, 1:14.69; Kimberly Pena (MT) 6th, 1:20.13; Madeline Kovalchik (MT) 7th, 1:20.30; Bailry Miller (MT) 10th, 1:23.65; Breanna Keller (MT) 11th, 1:27.08; Gabbie Miller (MT) 13th, 1:32.96; Jasmine Duffy (MT) 14th, 1:36.81.

300-meter hurdles — Abigail Kovalchik (MT), 1st, 54.39; Sara Smith (MT), 3rd, 59.77.

800-meter run — Karleigh Cooper (MT), 1st, 2:49.86; Ava Shull (MT), 2nd, 2:54.75; Tori Peterson (MT), 3rd, 2:55.24; Kimberly Pena (MT) 4th, 3:12.94; Zoey Blanton (MT) 5th, 3:21.75; Brenna Sword (MT) 7th, 3:33.37; Kadence Rose (MT) 9th, 4:11.42; Gabbie Miller (MT) 10th, 4:14.92.

200-meter dash — Kamika Bennett (MT), 1st, 29.15; Elyse Day (MT), 2nd, 30.03; Nora Morrison (MT), 4th, 31.14; Lauren Farrens (MT) 6th, 31.61; Sara Smith (MT) 7th, 31.77; Gracie Shull (MT) 8th, 32.04; Ava Crank (MT) 14th, 39.34.

4 x 400-meter relay — Kamika Bennett, Elyse Day, Tori Peterson, Lauren Farrens (MT) 1st, 4:43.86.

High Jump — Kamika Bennett (MT), 1st, 5’; Tori Peterson (MT) 2nd, 4’6”.

Long Jump — Nora Morrison (MT), 1st, 15’ 1”; Gracie Shull (MT) 5th, 13’8”; Kadence Rose (MT) 8th, 11’2”.

Discus Throw — Emily Turner (MT), 1st, 93’ 5”; Annie Lefebvre (MT) 2nd, 85’3”; Sureya Lopez (MT), 3rd, 78’4”; Mackenzie Cory (MT) 6th, 67’; Haylee Entrekin (MT) 11th, 46’6”; Macy Lewis (MT) 12th, 42’7”; Oliviya Dunn (MT) 13th, 37’7”.

Shot Put — Emily Turner (MT), 2nd, 30’ 9”; Sureya Lopez (MT), 3rd, 30’9”; Mackenzie Cory (MT) 4th, 22’1”; Arianna Jones (MT) 5th, 22’; Annie Lefebvre (MT) 7th, 21’7”; Amaraya Brown (MT) 8th, 20’7”; Haylee Entrekin (MT) 9th, 18’8”; Macy Lewis (MT) 12th, 17’1”.

Pole Vault — Kaelyn Fischer (MT) 1st, 7’; Zoey Blanton (MT) 2nd, 6’6”; Mackenzie Cory (MT), 3rd, 6’6”.

Individual boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay — Josh Lewis, Liam Havens, Emerson VanLandingham, Eli Fliehman (MT) 2nd, 10:47.09.

110-meter hurdles — Asher LeBeau (MT), 1st, 17.18; Brice Perkins (MT), 3rd, 17.44; Kooper Hicks (MT), 4th, 19.37; Bodie Gurr (MT), 5th, 19.48. Janson Smith (MT), 6th, 19.55.

100-meter dash — Malachi Jones (MT), 1st, 12.32; Jayden Jones (MT), 3rd, 12.44; Jake Manbevers (MT), 4th, 12.47; Jadin Armstrong (MT) 5th, 12.62; Angelo Friel (MT), 7th, 12.82; Lyric Dickerson (MT), 10th, 13.36; Ray Finley (MT), 11th, 13.55; Ayden Eakins (MT), 12th, 12.78; Maximus Szczerbiak (MT), 13th, 18.52.

4 x 200-meter relay — Brice Perkins, Cody Taylor, Granten Terhune, Bryson Wallace (MT) 1st, 1:40.81.

1600-meter run — Eli Fliehman (MT), 2nd, 5:01.85.

4 x 100-meter relay — Jake Manbevers, Brice Perkins, Jadin Armstrong, Bryson Wallace (MT) 1st, 47.32.

400-meter dash — Asher LeBeau (MT) 1st, 54.90; Bodie Gurr (MT) 3rd, 58.80; Jake Manbevers (MT), 4th, 59.91; Jadin Armstrong (MT) 5th, 1:04.33; Emerson VanLandingham (MT) 7th, 1:08.84; Hunter Miller (MT) 9th, Clayton Hooks (MT) 10th, 1:29.87.

300-meter hurdles — Noah Wysong (MT) 2nd, 54.23; Ray Finley (MT) 3rd, 55.07.

800-meter run — Kooper Hicks (MT), 1st, 2:30.16; Joshua Lewis (MT), 2nd, 2:37.34; Emerson VanLandingham (MT) 3rd, 2:51.62; Hunter Miller (MT) 6th, 3:41.25.

200-meter dash — Malachi Jones (MT), 1st, 24.55; Janson Smith (MT) 2nd, 24.78; Asher LeBeau (MT) 3rd, 25.46; Jadin Armstrong (MT) 7th, 26.84; Angelo Friel (MT) 8th, 26.87; Jayden Jones (MT) 9th, 27.04; Lyric Dickerson (MT) 12th, 27.89; Granten Terhune (MT) 13th, 28.60; Bodie Gurr (MT) 29.77; Ayden Eakins (MT) 15th, 30.51; Maximus Szczerbiak (MT) 16th, 39.45.

3200-meter run — Joshua Lewis (MT) 3rd, 13:14.61.

4 x 400-meter relay — Malachi Jones, Eli Fliehman, Kooper Hicks, Janson Smith (MT) 1st, 3:57.01.

High Jump — Malachi Jones (MT), 2nd, 5’2”; Janson Smith (MT) 2nd, 5’2”; Kooper Hicks (MT) 4th, 5’2”.

Long Jump — Angelo Friel (MT) 2nd, 17’6.5” Bryson Wallace (MT), 3rd, 17’6.5”’; Cody Taylor (MT) 6th, 15’1”; Clayton Hooks (MT) 7th, 10’8”.

Discus Throw — Hayden Bartruff (MT), 1st, 105’9”; Weston Dawes (MT), 2nd, 90’6”; Luke Bennett (MT), 3rd, 86’3”; Bryan McIntier (MT) 4th, 84’1”; Darrien Mason (MT) 7th, 76’11”.

Shot Put — Weston Dawes (MT), 1st, 40 ’2”; Hayden Bartruff (MT) 3rd, 31’7”; Darrien Mason (MT) 4th, 30’9”; Luke Bennett (MT) 8th, 25’; Bryan McIntier (MT) 9th, 23’11”.

Pole Vault — Angelo Friel (MT) 1st, 11’6”; Lyric Dickerson (MT), 2nd, 9’6”.

Miami Trace will compete again on Tuesday, April 23 at McClain at 4:30 p.m.