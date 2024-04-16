Jameson Hyer takes a lead at second base for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Tigers at Miami Trace High School Monday, April 15, 2024. Hyer came around to score later in this inning. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald McClain baseball defeats Panthers, 11-6 McClain baseball defeats Panthers, 11-6 McClain baseball defeats Panthers, 11-6 McClain baseball defeats Panthers, 11-6

On a most wonderful spring day Monday, April 15, the Miami Trace varsity baseball team hosted the Tigers of McClain for a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Miami Trace led 2-0 and 4-2 before McClain rallied with four runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

The Panthers scored single runs in the fifth and six as McClain took the win, 11-6.

Gaige Stuckey started on the mound for Miami Trace. He pitched four innings with six hits and five runs (all earned) with two walks and eight strikeouts, sustaining the loss.

Cam Morton pitched three innings with five hits and six runs (one earned) with one walk and five strikeouts.

Andrew Potts got the start and the win for McClain. He pitched 5.2 innings with 10 hits, six runs (all earned), three walks and four strikeouts.

Cohen Six pitched the final 1.1 innings for McClain. His line was all zeros with two strikeouts. He hit two batters.

Brady Armstrong was the leading hitter for Miami Trace, going 3 for 4 with one RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base.

Justin Robinson was 2 for 4 for the Panthers, driving in three runs.

Stuckey, Brody McBee, Evan Colegrove, Jameson Hyer and Konnor May each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Colegrove hit a double, drove in one run and scored one; Hyer’s hit was a double and he scored one run; May singled, scored one run and drove in one.

For the Tigers, Seth Weller went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one stolen base.

Kaden Penwell was 2 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored; Jayden Allison went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBI; Benny Vangundy went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Miami Trace (5-5 overall, 2-1 FAC) was to play at Greenfield against the Tigers Tuesday and then travel to Chillicothe to the VA Memorial Stadium for a game against Madison Plains Thursday at 7 p.m.

McClain improved to 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the FAC with the win.

The Tigers will host Gallia Academy Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 1-3; Cam Morton, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Brody McBee, 1-3, 1 bb, 1 sb; Cooper Enochs, 0-3, hbp; Evan Colegrove, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b, hbp; Jameson Hyer, 1-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Brady Armstrong, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Konnor May, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Justin Robinson, 2-4, 3 rbi; Austin Boedeker, 0-4.

Offensive for McClain: Kaden Penwell, 2-4, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Seth Weller, 3-4, 3 runs, 1 sb; Andrew Potts, 0-4, 1 run; Jayden Allison, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Cohen Six, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb, hbp; Owen Sykes, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Benny Vangundy, 2-4, 1 rbi; Carter Nelson, 0-3; Easton Ary, 0-1; Eli Douglas, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb.

RHE

Mc 002 045 0 — 11 11 2

MT 020 211 0 — 6 10 3