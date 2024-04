One man was taken to the hospital with injuries after his motorcycle was struck by a van pulling a trailer with wooden pallets in the Quail Run subdivision. The driver of the van was not injured. The accident occurred at the intersection of Greensview Lane, Riverside Drive, and Countryside Drive. The Washington Police Department, Washington Fire Department, and Fayette County EMS responded to the call. Names had not been released as of press time.

Gail Allen | R-H photos