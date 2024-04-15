Commissioners sign National Day of Prayer proclamation

At the Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, April 15, a proclamation was signed for the county’s observance of the National Day of Prayer being observed on May 2, 2024. The National Day of Prayer started in 1775 and legislation was passed in 1988 to make it universal throughout the country. Receiving the signed proclamation, seated is Pastor Matt Hippely of South Side Church of Christ, signing, county commissioner Jim Garland. Standing (left to right) is county commissioner Dan Dean, Janet Martin of South Side, and county commissioner Tony Anderson.

Gail Allen | R-H photo