Mason Coffman to attend Marshall University, study marketing, run track

Washington High School senior Mason Coffman recently signed a letter of intent to attend Marshall University, located in Huntington, West Virginia, where he will continue his track and field career and studies.

A ceremony was held at Washington High School Friday, April 12, in the lobby outside the gymnasium, where family, many of his many friends, coaches and administrators could recognize and for a brief time celebrate this young man, his accomplishments thus far, and certainly a bright future ahead.

“I talked to quite a few,” Coffman said, when asked about his college selection process. “Big ones were Xavier University, Cincinnati, Michigan State and some smaller schools, too.”

Coffman said he was trying to find the right fit between a super-big Division I, “Where I wouldn’t have been competitive, but also not a super-small school where I (wouldn’t) be pushed.

“So, I think Marshall was just a good balance between both of those,” Coffman said.

Coffman is a sprinter.

“The 100, the 200, anything under 400, really,” Coffman said. “That’s kind of what I specialize in.”

Coffman knows it’ll take more effort and dedication to be successful at the next level.

“It’s a lot of work,” Coffman said. “The nice thing is I’ll be around kids who want the same thing and will push me and give me the competition that I need throughout practice and in the big meets.

“Just being in that conference (the Sun Belt Conference) and being in a competitive situation, as long as I stay on my plan with my nutritionist and my practices, being consistent is going to be the biggest thing,” Coffman said.

With those thoughts in mind, Coffman said, “I’ll be able to reach the goals I want and hit the times I need. I’m going to be able to be competitive pretty early in that conference.

“I’m going to be able to set realistic goals at a very early stage of my career,” Coffman said. “I’m going to be able to make a statement, hopefully. That’s what I like about it. It’s a good balance.”

As for a course of study, Coffman said he would go for marketing, with a minor in communications, “Then go into sales,” Coffman said. “Some form of sales is what I want to pursue.”

While his athletic endeavors have him running fast, in the classroom, Coffman enjoys studying about the past.

“I would have to say history,” Coffman said. “I enjoy it a lot. It was very interesting to me at a young age, watching documentaries about wars and things that interested me.” Coffman said he sees how the past relates to things currently.

“Some of the things going on right now are important for us to know and at least be aware they are happening,” Coffman said.

When asked who his favorite teacher might be, Coffman said, “I’ve had a lot of very good supporters. One is Sara Pfeifer; she’s not a teacher, but, she’s been there for me for four years.” Coffman said that Pfeifer is a secretary at the school and a close friend of the Coffman family. “She’s like my godmother. If I needed help with anything, she was very supportive and there for me all the time.”

A mention of some of the people Coffman would like to thank began with his dad and mom, John and Meagan Coffman.

“My parents have been very supportive,” Coffman said. “My immediate family, (Mason has four younger brothers), Gavin, Cooper, Cohen, Beckett. It’s a very busy household, but I love it. My bigger family, I’m not going to mention names, because that would be way too many, but, everyone in my family has been very supportive through this process.

“A lot of friends and coaches, specifically coach (Raquel) Warner, coach (Molly) Dye, Louis Reid, all of those people have been very influential — a lot of my football coaches, that’s a very big number — even though I’m not (playing football in college), I’ve had very good conversations with them. They respect the fact that I want to do track and continue that throughout the next four years. I think track is what God wants me to do for now.”

When it comes to a favorite memory from track, Coffman had many from which to choose.

“My favorite memory (was) going sub-seven (seconds) in the 60 (meter dash) and then, being an All-American,” Coffman said. His 6.95 time in the 60-meter dash gave Coffman a national ranking, of which he is justifiably proud.

“Seeing that hard work pay off,” Coffman said. “Becoming an All-American this year in indoor, it was just a really good feeling. It (proves) that what you are doing is paying off.”

“Mason is a hard-working young man,” Washington High School track coach Louis Reid said. “He’s excelled in football and track.

“He loves track,” Reid said. “The passion he has for it, it’s great to see in student-athletes. The work that he’s put in has definitely paid off. We’re hoping it’s going to continue to pay off when we get to the State meet this year. He’s been so close, but he’s never ran at State. I think this is going to be the year. He’s working really hard.”

Coffman went out Friday evening in the Washington Invitational and broke his school record from last season in the 100-meter dash. His new record time, which won the 100-meters, is 10.80.

Coffman also won the 200-meter dash Friday in 22.60, just .23 of a second off the meet record time of 22.37 set on April 15, 2016.

“He’s turned into a good leader,” Reid said. “I’m happy for him that he’s going to get to run at Marshall. He’s going to have the opportunity to grow even more as a sprinter. We haven’t seen the best from Mason yet. He just continues to get better in track and field each year.

“Whenever I’ve talked to some of our student-athletes who have continued on and competed at the collegiate level, I’ve just told them that it has to feel right for you,” Reid said. “Obviously, Marshall must feel right for him, it’s a good fit.

“We had alumni Maddie Garrison run (at Marshall),” Reid said. “It’s not too far away. I’m sure his family will be out there to see him competing. It had to make him feel really comfortable for him to commit there. I’m happy for him.”