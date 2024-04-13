Blue Lions 3rd, Lady Lions 6th at WHS Invitational

Washington’s Mason Coffman broke the meet record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.80 during the annual Washington High School Invitational on Friday, April 12, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Lion senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi makes a splash during the 2000-meter steeplechase event at the annual Washington High School Invitational on Friday, April 12, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The annual Washington High School Invitational took place on Friday at the Washington Track and Field Complex, with eight schools making the trip to participate.

For the girls, Circleville won with 145 points, followed by Hillsboro with 132.50, McClain with 121, Unioto with 73.50, Logan Elm with 51.50, Washington with 49, Zane Trace with 34.50 and Grove City Christian with 12 points.

For the boys, Hillsboro won with 167 points, followed by Zane Trace with 133, Washington with 100, Logan Elm with 65, Unioto with 62, Circleville with 47.50, McClain with 47 and Grove City Christian with 34.50 points.

Multiple meet records were broken during the event.

Noah Fetters of Zane Trace broke the discus throw record with a throw of 162’4”. The previous record of 155’3” was held by Draven Stodgel of Hillsboro.

Caden Larue of Unioto broke the 2000-meter steeplechase record with a time of 6:49.00. The previous record of 6:49.71 was held by David Stukey of London.

The Hillsboro boys 4 x 800-meter relay team of Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders and Corbin Winkle broke the record with a time of 8:38.10. The previous record of 8:44 was held by Zane Trace.

Faith Yancey of Circleville broke the 100-meter dash record with a time of 12.20. The previous record of 12.36 was held by Tanea Cousins of Chillicothe.

Mason Coffman of Washington broke the 100-meter dash record with a time of 10.80. The previous record of 11.12 was also held by Coffman.

Spencer Brower of Zane Trace broke the shot put record with a throw of 56’7”. The previous record of 51’7” was held by Draven Stodgel of Hillsboro.

Individual girls results:

Shot Put — Leah Lovett (MHS) 1st, 36’4”; Bailey Parsons (MHS) 2nd, 29’4”; Amani Cumberland (HHS) 4th, 26’7”; Reagan Leeth (HHS) 6th, 24’3”; Khalia Smith (WHS) 7th, 22’.4”.

High Jump — Mylie Lovett (MHS) 1st, 4’8”; Anna Eikenberry (MHS) 3rd, 4’4”; Ramsey Haines (HHS) 4th, 4’4”; Chanel Captain (HHS) 5th, 4’4”.

200-meter steeplechase — Bree Bailey (HHS) 2nd; Allie Burgess (MHS) 6th; Elizabeth Sowders (HHS) 8th; Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 9th; Lillian Saunders (MHS) 10th; Calleigh Wead-Salmi (WHS) 12th.

100-meter hurdles — Brenna Wright (MHS) 1st, 16.60; Kobie Miles (HHS) 2nd, 16.80; Kamryn Asbury (HHS) 4th, 19.00; Abi Forsythe (WHS) 9th, 20.50; Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 11th, 20.90.

100-meter dash — Kierstyn Mitchell (WHS) 2nd, 12.90; Luca Matesic (MHS) 3rd, 13.10; Katie Cook (MHS) 4th, 13.20; Allison Browning (HHS) 5th, 13.30; Chanel Captain (HHS) 7th, 13.51; Lydia Mootispaw (WHS) 8th, 13.60.

1600-meter run — Jailyn Williams (HHS) 3rd, 6:02; Arianna Evans (HHS) 6th, 6:32.40; Brooklyn Baldwin (MHS) 8th, 6:34.80; Sierra Barton (MHS) 10th, 7:14.60; Chinatsu Obyashi (WHS) 11th, 7:46.00; Alicia Navarrete (WHS) 12th, 7:46.10.

4 x 100-meter relay — Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Kaitlyn Jett (MHS) 1st, 51.40; Alizeh Hudson, Elizabeth Sowders, Kelsey Gilkison, Allison Browning (HHS) 3rd, 54.80; Aysha Haney, Kierstyn Mitchell, Lydia Mootispaw, Jordyn Gray (WHS) 4th, 54.81.

400-meter dash — Kaitlyn Jett (MHS) 2nd, 1:05.80; Olivia Covault (HHS) 3rd, 1:10.70; Josie Rhoades (HHS) 5th, 1:12.50; Kaylee Scott (WHS) 8th, 1:13.20; Addison Weaver (WHS) 13th, 1:32.20.

4 x 200-meter relay — Meredith Dietrick, Chanel Captain, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault (HHS) 1st, 1:52.60; Jordyn Gray, Lydia Mootispaw, Abi Forsythe, Kierstyn Mitchell (WHS), 2nd, 1:54.80; Katie Cook, Larah Henson, Anna Eikenberry, Mylie Lovett (MHS) 3rd, 1:55.40

300-meter hurdles — Brenna Wright (MHS) 1st, 49.50; Kobie Miles (HHS) 2nd, 50.50; Kamryn Asbury (HHS) 5th, 54.13; Abi Forsythe (WHS) 6th, 56.50; Allie Burgess (MHS) 7th, 57.80; Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 10th, 59.90.

800-meter run — Jailyn Williams (HHS) 3rd, 2:38.40; Bree Bailey (HHS) 5th, 2:49.10; Katrina Sturgeon (MHS) 7th, 2:57.10; Caitlin Hayes (WHS) 8th, 3:01.40.

200-meter dash — Kaitlyn Jett (MHS) 2nd, 27.90; Kierstyn Mitchell (WHS) 3rd, 28.10; Olivia Covault (HHS) 4th, 28.30; Luca Matesic (MHS) 5th, 28.50; Meredith Dietrick (HHS) 8th, 29.80.

3200-meter run — Ramsey Haines (HHS) 4th, 14:14.40; Kennedy Sexton (HHS) 6th, 14:56.30.

4 x 400-meter relay — Bree Bailey, Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault (HHS) 2nd, 4:23.30; Kaitlyn Jett, Anna Eikenberry, Renae Wright, Becca Bergstrom (MHS) 3rd, 4:24.50; Kaylee Scott, Abi Forsythe, Lyndyn Gibbs, Kaithlyn Maquilling (WHS) 6th, 4:53.70.

Long Jump — Aysha Haney (WHS) 1st, 16’2”; Luca Matesic (MHS) 2nd, 52’2”; Gracie Thoroman (HHS) 4th, 14’8”; Larah Henson (MHS) 5th, 14’7”; Allison Browning (HHS) 7th, 14’6.5”; Addison Cardinal (WHS) 14th, 12’4”.

Discus Throw — Leah Lovett (MHS) 3rd, 100’7”; Bailey Parsons (MHS) 5th, 87’7”; Amani Cumberland (HHS) 7th, 80’7”; Reagan Leeth (HHS) 13th, 64’8”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi (WHS) 14th, 61’10”; Kimber White (WHS) 16th, 48’9”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Arianna Evans, Jailyn Williams (HHS) 2nd, 11:16.40; Kaylee Scott, Caitlin Hayes, Mia Koutz, Lyndyn Gibbs (WHS) 6th, 12:27.90; Brooklyn Baldwin, Sierra Barton, Reese Roble, Karlee McGlone (MHS) 7th, 12:53.20.

Individual boys results:

Discus Throw — Jahari Pitts (HHS) 2nd, 143’7”; Ayden Clemons (HHS) 5th, 122’10”; Caleb Barton (WHS) 6th, 119’10”; Austin Ruddle (MHS) 9th, 110’9”; Andrew Roeder (MHS) 13th, 94’9”; Jacob Hays (WHS) 16th, 73’3”.

2000-meter steeplechase — Randon Stolzenburg (WHS) 7th.

Long Jump — Andrew Young (WHS) 3rd, 17’8.5”; Collin Swackhammer (HHS) 4th, 17’7.5”; Aaron Dean (MHS) 7th, 16’9”; Ethan Eakins (MHS) 9th, 15’7.75”; Jack Wagoner (HHS) 10th, 15’2.5”.

110-meter hurdles — Gavin Huff (WHS) 2nd, 18.90; Caiden Justice (WHS) 3rd, 19.30; Kameron Evers (HHS) 5th, 19.41; Nathan Alvarez (MHS) 8th, 19.70; Nicolas Alvarez (MHS) 10th, 21.00.

100-meter dash — Mason Coffman (WHS) 1st, 10.80; Jevin Hochstul (HHS) 2nd, 11.90; Mason Dumpert (HHS) 5th, 12.20; TD Matesic (MHS) 6th, 12.30; Ian Rogers-Wright (WHS) 10th, 12.70.

1600-meter run — Corbin Winkle (HHS) 1st,4:47.20; Chris Sowders (HHS) 4th, 5:06.30; Avery Wightman (WHS) 5th, 5:18.20; Wyatt Putney (WHS) 9th, 5:34.80; Jordan Lugo (MHS) 13th, 6:10.70.

4 x 100-meter relay — Gabe Perez, Andrew Young, Kiontae Tyree, Mason Coffman (WHS) 1st, 45.20; Jevin Hochstul, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Keahi Mhanna (HHS) 2nd, 46.20; Aaron Dean, Cameron Medley, Nathan Alvarez, Keaton Beucler (MHS) 3rd, 48.40.

400-meter dash — TD Matesic (MHS) 2nd, 54.20; Austin Bledsoe (HHS) 3rd, 55.51; Cooper Swope (HHS) 5th, 55.91; Channing Wightman (WHS) 6th, 59.10; T.J. Ooten (WHS) 9th, 1:01.90; Ethan Eakins (MHS) 10th, 1:02.30.

4 x 200-meter relay — Keahi Mhanna, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Jevin Hochstul (HHS) 1st, 1:38.40; Gabe Perez, Kiontae Tyree, Isaac Hood, Logan Presley (WHS) 2nd, 1:39.10; Aaron Dean, Cameron Medley, Ethan Eakins, TD Matesic (MHS) 5th, 1:46.00.

300-meter hurdles — Collin Swackhammer (HHS) 1st, 44.10; Kameron Evers (HHS) 3rd, 47.20; Nicolas Alvarez (MHS) 4th, 47.50; Gavin Huff (WHS) 5th, 48.70. Caiden Justice (WHS) 9th, 52.30; Nathan Alvarez (MHS) 11th, 53.30.

800-meter run — Ryan Howland (HHS) 1st, 2:08.00; Tate Davis (HHS) 2nd, 2:10.50; Avery Wightman (WHS) 8th, 2:17.70; Zach Scales (MHS) 12th, 2:50.40; Randon Stolzenburg (WHS) 13th, 2:53.00.

200-meter dash — Mason Coffman (WHS) 1st, 22.60; Cooper Swope (HHS) 3rd, 24.40; Gabe Perez (WHS) 4th, 24.41; TD Matesic (MHS) 5th, 24.70; Michael Burns (HHS) 7th, 25.00; Keaton Beucler (MHS) 9th, 25.20.

3200-meter run — Corbin Winkle (HHS) 1st, 10:15.30; Rason Brunck (HHS) 3rd, 10:43.40; Nathan Reed (WHS) 7th, 12:09.10.

4 x 400-meter relay — Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Cooper Swope (HHS) 1st, 3:57.00; Ethan Eakins, Nicolas Alvarez, Keaton Beucler, TD Matesic (MHS) 3rd, 3:57.40; Avery Wightman, Channing Wightman, Dave Bennett, T.J. Ooten (WHS) 4th, 3:57.90.

High Jump — Mason Dumpert (HHS) 1st, 5’6”; Max Eikenberry (MHS) 3rd, 5’4”; Andrew Young (WHS) 4th, 5’4”.

Shot Put — Ayden Clemons (HHS) 3rd, 44’8”; Austin Ruddle (MHS) 11th, 36’8.5”; Griffin Hawk (HHS) 12th, 36’4.5”; Jobe Lugo (MHS) 13th, 34’.5”; Garret Creamer (WHS) 14th, 30’7.5”; Jacob Hays (WHS) 16th, 28’7.5”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle (HHS) 1st, 8:38.10; Dave Bennett, Wyatt Putney, Nathan Reed, Avery Wightman (WHS) 4th, 9:39.60; Zach Scales, Jordan Lugo, Gunnar Bode, Brice Graham (MHS) 7th, 9:48.90.

Washington will compete again on Tuesday at home against Clinton-Massie, with a start time of 4:30 p.m.