What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Weekly children’s programming includes Storytime, STEM activities, Homeschool Day, crafts, and more, but the library is for grown-ups, too! The first three Saturdays of each month beginning at 11 a.m., adults can participate in Crafternoon, Crochet for Adults, and coming in April: Bring Your Own Book Club! Each of these programs provides a fun, low stress activity for adults.

April 16 is our monthly Lego robot building club. Kids of all ages can build, motorize, and code what they like with our extensive Lego collection.

Saturday, April 20 will be a busy day at the library! Join us for any of these programs: Crochet for Adults, Building the Children’s Garden Trellis, and Plant Swap. The third Saturday of each month is Crochet for Adults! Spend the afternoon teaching or learning new patterns and techniques. Bring a project and connect with other crocheting enthusiasts. All skill levels are welcome! Kids and families can join Mr. Aaron in the library garden as we are replacing our old clematis trellises with new ones. Learn to drill, screw, hammer, and nail. (Parent supervision required with the tools). Kids may also play in (turn over) the soil. We will plant the garden on Saturday, May 11. Back inside, we are hosting a plant swap. Bring extra houseplants and started garden plants and seedlings and take home another gardener’s surplus! You can also take part in our monthlong Seed Swap.

Join the Genre Reading Challenge on Beanstack! Challenge yourself to read beyond what you can imagine! Stretch your reading skills and explore new genres, or specific types of books. Expanding what you read can strengthen your reading comprehension and spark your imagination! Open your free account on the Beanstack app or at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Log your reading to earn badges and be entered into prize drawings.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.