Several demonstrations made at Fayette Farm Life 4-H meeting

On Friday, April 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club meeting was called to order.

Demonstrations were given by Julie Causey and Camden Bennett. Julie’s demonstration was on great-grandma Judy’s chocolate chip cookies. Camden’s demonstration was on chocolate chip cookie bars. So, you can imagine everyone was excited about sampling the variety of chocolate chip recipes.

Safety officer, Kaleb Causey, gave a safety report on Grain Bin & Silo Safety with the help of Jaxon Blair. Kaleb demonstrated with some rice the impact of being stuck in a bin full of crops.

Health officer, Keionnie Ackley, presented Solar Eclipse Health, which was perfect timing with the solar eclipse passing over on April 8. Please make sure you wear your solar eclipse glasses.

Community service officer Jaxon Blair collected supplies from each 4-H member to make birthday boxes that would go to a family in need. At the end of the meeting, 15 birthday boxes were put together that included – cake mix, one can of Sprite, icing, paper plates, napkins, candles, decorations and a birthday card.

Bennett collected flower forms and money. The pickup will be May 9 from 3-5 p.m.

Camp registration opened April 5 and will close on April 18. Make sure to get registered.

Next meeting will be Friday, April 26.