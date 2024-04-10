New community theater announces production of ‘Footloose’

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The ENCORE Community Theater is thrilled to announce its debut production, “Footloose.”

Set to captivate audiences of Washington Court House and surrounding areas, the new community organization invites performers from eighth grade to 99 years of age to audition for an opportunity to be part of this exciting new venture.

Show Dates and Times:

– Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

– Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

– Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Audition and Rehearsal Information:

Participation is open to all Fayette and adjacent county residents. Auditions will be conducted on April 22, 23, and 24, at the Historic Washington Auditorium, commencing at 6 p.m. each night. Callbacks are scheduled for April 25 starting at 6 p.m., with the cast list to be posted by noon on April 26.

Rehearsals will commence on Monday, April 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with regular rehearsal days being Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (schedule subject to change). Prospective cast members are required to pay a company due of $45 at the first rehearsal to cover associated costs.

Audition requirements are outlined as follows:

Lead Audition Requirement:

Prepare a one to two minute comedic or dramatic monologue, memorized and presented as if on stage during a performance. Additionally, prepare 32 bars of music from “Footloose” or a similar musical. Sheet music may be brought for accompaniment or individuals may bring their own accompanist. Alternatively, an audition packet with dialogue and music is available for use, with all material to be memorized.

Ensemble Audition Requirement:

Prepare 32 bars of music from “Footloose” or a similar musical. Sheet music may be brought for accompaniment or individuals may bring their own accompanist. An audition packet with dialogue and music is also available for use, with only music required to be memorized.

For further inquiries or questions regarding auditions, please contact Kevin Evans at 740-463-4835.

Tickets for these performances will be available in the near future. Admission for shows will be $10 for general admission, with discounts offered for seniors and students at $8.

The ENCORE Community Theater is an extension of the Washington Court House ENCORE Foundation, a foundation dedicated to supporting the arts in our community. ENCORE eagerly anticipates the talent and enthusiasm that local performers will bring to this production of “Footloose,” promising an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages, as well as establishing an exciting new opportunity for the community to participate in the arts.

For more information, visit wchcs.org/encore.