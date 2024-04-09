Weekly Sports Schedule – 4/10-4/20
Wed., April 10
WCH Jr. High Track vs WCH Invitational 4 p.m.
MT Tennis vs Jackson 4:30 p.m.
MT Jr. High Track vs Blanchester and Lynchburg-Clay 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs East Clinton 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at Hillsboro 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Hillsboro 5 p.m.
Thurs., April 11
MT Tennis at Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball at Logan Elm 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Fairfield Union 5 p.m.
Fri., April 12
WCH Varsity Track vs WCH Invitational 4 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs North Adams at VA Memorial Stadium 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Waverly 5 p.m. (Belle-Aire Intermediate Night)
Sat., April 13
MT Varsity Softball vs Huntington 11 a.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Cedarville 12 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 12 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs Cedarville 2 p.m.
Mon., April 15
MT Jr. High Track at Waynesville Invitational 4 p.m.
MT Tennis vs Logan Elm 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Circleville 4:30 p.m.
WCH Varsity Track at Huntington 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT JV Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m. (Washington Middle School Night)
Tues., April 16
MT Tennis vs Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.
MT Varsity Track vs Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains 4:30 p.m.
WCH Varsity Track vs Clinton-Massie 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball at McClain 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
Wed., April 17
WCH Jr. High Track vs McClain 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Greeneview 4:30 p.m.
Thurs., April 18
MT Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball at London 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball vs London 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball at Unioto 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Unioto 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Unioto 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Madison Plains at VA Memorial Stadium 7 p.m.
Fri., April 19
MT Jr. High Track at Loveland 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball at Goshen 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Goshen 5 p.m.
Sat., April 20
MT JV Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 11 a.m.
MT JV Softball at Western Brown 12 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 1 p.m.