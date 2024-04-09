Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Board of DD meeting – April 10

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Board meetings will be held in the Economic Building, 150 E. East St. in Washington C.H. Anyone wishing more information, please notify the board president seven days in advance of the meeting. This can be done by calling 740-335-7453.

2nd Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck & Concerts – April 13

Enjoy a car cruise, food trucks and concerts at Main Street in Washington Court House, Ohio from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2024 Hike for Hospice – April 20

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participate with Ohio Hospice of Fayette for the annual 2024 Hike for Hospice, a community favorite for the past 33 years. Rain, shine or snow, hikers gather to walk in memory or in honor of a loved one. Activities for all ages including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, photo booth, emergency vehicles and bagpipe send off. Located at Grace Community Church 525 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House.

New Holland Lions Club Soup Supper – April 20

The New Holland Lions Club is holding an all you can eat soup supper on Saturday, April 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the New Holland United Methodist Church. Bean, chili and potato soups will be served along with cornbread, slaw, applesauce, pies, cakes and drinks. The supper is open to the public. Carry-outs are available and welcomed. For tickets or information, please text Paul Edgington at 740-606-3786. Donations for adults are $8 and $4 for children. Proceeds go to local charity groups and district projects.

Smash It Courthouse Crash – April 27

The “Smash It” Courthouse crash demo derby will return to the Fayette County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.