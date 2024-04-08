WMS boys 5th, girls 8th at Mingo Relays

LOGAN — The Washington Middle School boys and girls track teams competed in the Mingo Relays at Logan-Hocking High School Saturday, April 6.

The meet was dominated by Pickerington Lakeview, taking first in the boys and girls meets with 100 and 85 team points, respectively.

Washington was fifth in the boys meet with 45 points. Unioto was sixth with 44 points.

Washington was eighth in the girls meet with 34.5 points.

Unioto was seventh in the girls meet with 38 team points.

Washington had one first place finish in the meet. Cooper Heidler won the pole vault with a height of 9’ 6”.

The Blue Lions had one second place result, that coming in the 4 x 100-meter relay. The quartet of Eduardo Navarrete, Samuel Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart and Heidler ran a time of 49.98. Pickerington Lakeview won in 48.72.

Everhart placed fourth in the long jump at 16’ 8” and Pfeifer was fifth with a leap of 16’ 6 1/2”.

In the girls meet, Washington had two fourth place finishes.

The team of Heidyn Curl, Eydyn Gibbs, Claire Streitenberger and Eva Bennett placed fourth in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 2:01.38.

Anna Tackage, Emma Murphy, Neka Bragg and Bennett took fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:49.19.

Washington will host the WCH Invitational Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Washington Middle School girls and first place results

4 x 100-meter relay – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 54.05; Washington, 5th, 56.60 (Alexia Miller, Eva Bennett, Heidyn Curl, Eydyn Gibbs)

4 x 200-meter relay – Pickerington Ridgeview, 1st, 1:54.52; Washington, 4th, 2:01.38 (Heidyn Curl, Eydyn Gibbs, Claire Streitenberger, Eva Bennett)

4 x 400-meter relay – Amanda-Clearcreek, 1st, 4:39.00; Washington, 4th, 4:49.19 (Anna Tackage, Emma Murphy, Neka Bragg, Eva Bennett)

4 x 800-meter relay – General Sherman, 1st, 11:14.47; Washington, 5th, 12:37.09 (Neka Bragg, Anna Tackage, Abigail Huff, Megan Reed)

800-meter sprint medley relay (1-1-2-4) – Pickerington Ridgeview, 1st, 2:03.79; Washington, dq

1600-meter sprint medley relay (2-2-4-8) – Amanda-Clearcreek, 1st, 4:49.00; Washington, 5th, 5:27.35 (Emma Murphy, Aniah Robinson, Trinity Moore, Abigail Huff)

Distance medley relay (8-4-12-16) – General Sherman, 1st, 14:38.13; Washington, no entry

4 x 100-meter shuttle hurdles – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 1:18.50; Washington, no entry

High jump – Ava Snedeker, New Lexington, 1st, 4’ 7; Eydyn Gibbs, W, tied 10th, 3’ 10”

Long jump – Lauren Coakley, Logan, 1st, 15’ 2”; Aniah Robinson, W, 9th, 11’ 9”; Kinsley Caudill, W, 12th, 10’ 9”

Shot put – Bella Jarrett, Sheridan, 1st, 36’ 2”; Akira Wilson, W, 10th, 23’ 8”; Addison Krape, W, 12th, 22’ 2”

Discus throw – Bella Jarrett, Sheridan, 1st, 91’ 3”; Addison Krape, W, 9th, 52’ 7”; Akira Wilson, W, 10th, 49’ 3”

Washington Middle School boys and first place results

4 x 100-meter relay – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 48.72; Washington, 2nd, 49.98 (Eduardo Navarrete, Samuel Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart, Cooper Heidler)

4 x 200-meter relay – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 1:40.82; Washington, 5th, 1:52.55 (Cooper Heidler, Samuel Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart, Eduardo Navarrete)

4 x 400-meter relay – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 3:50.54; Washington, no entry

4 x 800-meter relay – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 9:42.42; Washington, 7th, 11:50.05 (Colton Osborne, Matthew Jones, Carson Wise, Caleb Atkinson)

800-meter sprint medley (1-1-2-4) – Pickerington Ridgeview, 1st, 1:50.39; Washington, 7th, 2:18.34 (Johnathon Johnson, Ryley Wiseman, Eduardo Navarrete, Colton Osborne)

1600-meter sprint medley (2-2-4-8) – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 4:16.54; Washington, 9th, Johnathon Johnson, Ryley Wiseman, Landon Rowland, Braedan Curl)

Distance medley relay (8-4-12-16) – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 13:01.82 (Dominic Mercurio, Griffin Hobbs, Charles Temple, Wake Littrell); Washington, 5th, 15:34.78 (Colton Osborne, Carson Wise, Matthew Jones, Caleb Atkinson)

4 x 110-meter shuttle hurdles – Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 1:17.46; Washington, no entry

High jump – Boone Fout, Unioto, 1st, 5’ 2”; Washington, no entry

Pole vault – Cooper Heidler, W, 1st, 9’ 6”

Long jump – Davion Featheroff, Sheridan, 1st, 17’ 7 1/2”; Jackson Everhart, W, 4th, 16’ 8”; Samuel Pfeifer, W, 5th, 16’ 6 1/2”

Shot put – Avery Price, Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 36’ 8”; Brian Woods, W, 11h, 28’ 4”; Quin Phillips, W, 12th, 28’ 0”

Discus throw – Lucas Stevens, Amanda-Clearcreek, 1st, 107’ 2”; Brian Woods, W, 3rd, 84’ 1”; Quin Phillips, W, 5th, 80’ 5”

Girls team results

Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 85; General Sherman, 2nd, 74.5; Logan, 3rd, 69.5; Amanda-Clearcreek, 4th, 62; Sheridan, 5th, 53.5; Pickerington Ridgeview, 6th, 39; Unioto, 7th, 38; Washington, 8th, 34.5; New Lexington, 9th, 16; Logan B, 10th, 11

Boys team results

Pickerington Lakeview, 1st, 100; Pickerington Ridgeview, 2nd, 78; Logan, 3rd, 70; General Sherman, 4th, 56; Washington, 5th, 45; Unioto, 6th, 44; Amanda-Clearcreek, 7th, 42; New Lexington, 8th, 31; Sheridan, 9th, 27; Logan B, 10th, 1