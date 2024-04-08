WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 7

Allyson West, 21, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 230, disorderly.

Timothy B. Jones Jr., 41, 2158 Jenni Lane, failure to control.

Derrick A. Lebeau, 39, Bloomingburg, speed.

Angela M. Gilpen, 54, 1209 Vanderbilt Drive, speed.

Devanne D. Washington, 37, 504 S. Fayette St., non-compliance suspension.

April 6

Herman D. Merritt, 77, 904 Washington Ave., expired registration.

Cheyenne R. Williams, 24, 524 S. Main St., expired registration.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., speed.

April 5

Andrew Johnson, 29, 60 Camp Grove Road, Greene County bench warrant.

Mary S. Johnson, 60, 525 E. Paint St., judgment suspension.

Michael A. Horn, 41, Reynoldsburg, expired registration.

Dale E. Rothwell Sr., 87, Sabina, failure to drive on right half of road, OMVI (first-degree misdemeanor).

April 4

Dennis K. Whiteside, 48, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Barbara A. Jenkins, 59, 195 Bloomingburg New Holland, entering roadway from private drive.

Shannon M. Bach, 34, 213 N. Oakland Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

David L. Burlile III, 26, 825 Rawling St., non-compliance suspension.

Phillip A. Whitley, 34, South Salem, fictitious plates.

April 3

Curtis J. Warner, 34, Frankfort, non-compliance suspension.

Natasha D. Evans, 29, 724 Peabody Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.