Francisco Lindor hits homer, snaps skid as Mets beat Reds 3-1

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By JEFF WALLNER Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a home run and ended an 0-for-24 skid as the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Sunday.

Sean Manaea (1-0) had another strong outing for the Mets. He lowered his earned-run average to 0.82 after allowing one run and three hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Lindor was 1 for 31 this season coming into the game. It was the third-longest hitless streak of his career.

Lindor doubled in the first inning, advanced to third on an infield hit and scored on a fielding error.

A pair of bunt singles loaded the bases in the second and Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch to force home the second run.

The Mets had 10 baserunners in the first three innings, but only scored two runs.

Lindor’s first home run of the season came off Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (0-1) in the fourth.

Santiago Espinal had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the Reds.

Four Mets relievers combined to toss four shutout innings including Edwin Diaz, who had two strikeouts in the ninth for his second save.

The victory gave the Mets (3-6) their first series win of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: RHP Max Kranick (left hamstring strain) threw 22 pitches for Class A Port St. Lucie on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone left Sunday’s game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning then grabbing at his right elbow. Antone returned in September after missing all of 2022 following a pair of Tommy John surgeries.

UP NEXT

RHP Graham Ashcraft (0-1, 3.00) starts for the Reds on Monday to open a four-game series against the Brewers.

RHP Julio Teheran will make his Mets debut in Monday’s series opener in Atlanta.