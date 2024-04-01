New gas line installation project begins in city

Witten Sparks is pictured using the equipment to search for existing gas lines for the installation of new gas lines along Rawlings Street for the Center Point-RLA Utility contract. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Rawlings Street between North and Forest streets was closed Friday due to the utility company installing new gas lines.

RLA Utilities was contracted by Center Point Energy to install new gas lines along all of Rawlings Street in both directions. Equipment is used to go into the ground to locate the gas line service first, then new lines are run without having to dig up the entire street area, according to Gavin Thomas, one of the crew members on site.

This is a four-month project by Center Point Energy and RLA Utilities to also install new gas lines on Forest Street, Walnut Street, Pearl Street, and two other streets in the area, according to Garrett Clair, the foreman on the job.

To reduce traffic interruptions, they are doing the maintenance block-by-block pursuant to a request from the city, Clair said. They will go down Rawlings Street and back down the other side before moving to the other streets in the plan.

Watch for street closure and detour signs on Rawlings and surrounding areas during the next three months for utility installations.