Blue Lions defeat Tigers, Osborne K’s 11 in complete game shut-out

Blue Lion freshman Aden Osborne delivers a pitch during the game against Circleville on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Osborne pitched a complete game shut-out and struck out 11 as Washington defeated the Tigers 2-0. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions (3-0) made their way to VA Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a non-conference baseball contest against the Circleville Tigers (1-1). The Tigers came into the contest with a 9-2 win over Hillsboro and a 12-0 loss against Miami Trace. Washington came in with a 6-4 win over Zane Trace, a 4-3 win over Fairfield Union and a 9-1 win over Leesburg Fairfield.

The Blue Lions, behind a dominant pitching performance from freshman Aden Osborne, defeated the Tigers by a score of 2-0.

Osborne pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs on four hits, with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

After two scoreless innings from both teams, Washington got their two runs in the top of the third inning.

Sophomore Bryson Heath led off the inning with a walk. Heath would steal second and later score on a double from senior John Wall.

Osborne flied out to right field, advancing Wall to third. Wall would later score on a single from fellow senior Bryce Yeazel.

Circleville would record a double play to get out of the inning.

Two of the Tigers’ four hits came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Back-to-back singles had runners on first and second with no outs.

The next batter grounded out to first base, moving the runners to second and third. That was followed with a shallow fly ball to right field that was caught for the second out of the inning, and Osborne struck out the next batter to end the game and secure the victory.

Offensively for Washington, Wall led the way going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Wall exited the game in the seventh inning after suffering an injury while being tagged out sliding into second base.

Yeazel was 2-for-3 with an RBI and senior Evan Lynch was also 2-for-3.

Junior Gavin Coffman went 1-for-3 to round out the hitting for the Blue Lions.

Heath scored a run and stole a base to add to the team’s total.

Washington (4-0) is slated to begin Frontier Athletic Conference play on Monday as they will travel to Mitchell Park to take on the McClain Tigers (2-2), weather permitting.