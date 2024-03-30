Blue Lion Softball to host First Responders Night Tuesday, April 2

Washington Blue Lion Softball will honor Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffrey Skaggs in a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, April 2.

Blue Lion Softball is hosting First Responders Night on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 as Washington High School hosts the McClain Tigers.

All first responders with valid ID will receive free admission to Tuesday’s Frontier Athletic Conference matchup.

Prior to the game, the Blue Lion and Tiger softballers will come together to honor the service and lives of Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Captain Jeff Skaggs, of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department. The special recognition will take place at approximately 4:45 p.m..

Members of the Stegbauer and Skaggs families will also be admitted to the game free of charge.

In the event Tuesday’s game is postponed due to weather, First Responder Night will take place during the makeup game between Washington and McClain.

For a complete list of special event games this season, search “Blue Lion Softball” on Facebook.