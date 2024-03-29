Massie Falcons sweep season-opening track meet at MTHS

Washington’s Avery Wightman, left, runs alongside Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman in the 1600-meter event at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Fliehman won the race in a time of 5:02. Wightman placed second with a time of 5:19. Miami Trace’s Amberly Szczerbiak runs the 1600-meters during the quadrangular meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Szczerbiak won the event with a time of 6:32.91. Washington’s Andrew Young, at left, takes the hand off from Kiontae Tyree, while, at right, Bryson Wallace hands to Jayden Jones for Miami Trace in the 4 x 100-meter relay at the Miami Trace quad meet Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Miami Trace’s (l-r); Lyric Dickerson, Jayden Jones and Malachi Jones run in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the meet held at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Miami Trace’s Bella Shull, right, is about to hand to Elyse Day in the 4 x 200-meter relay at the meet held at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Caitlin Hayes of Washington, at left, competes in the 1600-meters in a four-team meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Washington’s Kaylee Scott competes in the 400-meter dash during the four-team meet held at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

On a cold, blustery Tuesday, March 26, the Miami Trace and Washington High School track teams began the 2024 track season with a meet at Miami Trace.

Also taking part in the meet were two former South Central Ohio League teams — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington.

Clinton-Massie swept the meet, winning the boys’ and girls’ events.

The Falcons led the girls’ meet with 88.5 points.

Miami Trace was second with 72.5, followed by Wilmington with 41 and Washington with 30 points.

Massie won the boys’ meet with 84 team points.

Wilmington placed second with 57 points, after which came Miami Trace with 51 points and Washington with 47.

For Miami Trace, seniors Eli Fliehman and Amberly Szczerbiak won their respective 1600-meter races.

Fliehman had a winning time of 5:02 and Szczerbiak won with a time of 6:32.91.

Asher LeBeau of Miami Trace swept the hurdle events. He won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 18.59 and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.72.

LeBeau was also a member of the winning 4 x 400-meter relay, along with Malachi Jones, Fliehman and Jadin Armstrong with a time of 3:51.

Avery Wightman of Washington won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:21.

Washington’s Aysha Haney won the long jump with a leap of 15’ 7 1/2”.

Miami Trace’s Emily Turner won the shot put (29’ 6”) and the discus throw (100’ 3 1/2”).

Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace took first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4’ 10”.

Washington’s Jordyn Gray won the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.09.

For Washington, Haney, Gray, Lydia Mootispaw and Abi Forsythe combined to place first in the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:56.95.

Miami Trace is scheduled to compete in a track meet at Westfall Tuesday, April 2, while Washington will host Fairfield for a meet that same day.

Miami Trace will be at Waynesville Wednesday, April 3 and Washington will visit Southeastern High School (in Ross County) for a meet on Thursday, April 4.

On Friday, April 5, Miami Trace will compete at Cedarville University.

First place, Miami Trace and Washington boys results

1600-meters – Eli Fliehman, MT, 1st, 5:02; Avery Wightman, W, 2nd, 5:19; Wyatt Putney, W, 6th, 5:42; Ethan Miteff, 9th, 6:23

4 x 100-meter relay – C-M, 1st, 45.81; W (Isaac Hood, Gabe Perez, Andrew Young, Kiontae Tyree) 3rd, 47.28; MT (Bryson Wallace, Jayden Jones, Jadin Armstrong, Malachi Jones) 4th, 48.66

400-meter dash – Cale Wilson, C-M, 1st, 53.07; Jake Manbevers, MT, 2nd, 59.66; Nathan Reed, W, 5th, 1:00.75

300-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, MT, 1st, 43.72; Jared Griffith, MT, 4th, 47.22; Gavin Huff, W, 5th, 50.35; Caiden Justice, W, 50.78; Noah Wysong, MT, 59.62

800-meter run – Avery Wightman, W, 1st, 2:21; Wyatt Putney, W, 3rd, 2:34.3; David Bennett, W, 4th, 2:34.5; Emerson VanLandingham, MT, 6th, 2:47; Ethan Miteff, W, 7th, 2:48.0; Hunter Miller, MT, 3:38

200-meter dash – William Temple, C-M, 1st, 22.95; Gabe Perez, W, 3rd, 24.95; Bodie Gurr, MT, 26.21; Granten Terhune, MT, 27.52; T.J. Ooten, W, 28.84; Ayden Eakins, MT, 29.19;

3200-meter run – Oliver McDermott, Wil., 1st, 11:39; Josh Lewis, MT, 3rd, 12:45; Liam Havens, MT, 4th, 13:10

4 x 400-meter relay – MT, 1st (Malachi Jones, Eli Fliehman, Jadin Armstrong, Asher LeBeau), 3:51; W, 4th (Nathan Reed, David Bennett, Avery Wightman, Channing Wightman), 4:14.01

Shot put – Rodman, C-M, 1st, 39’ 2”; Miguel Utrera, W, 3rd, 37’ 2 1/2”; Weston Dawes, MT, 4th, 36’ 3”; Hayden Bartruff, MT, 5th, 32’ 6”; Caleb Barton, W, 31’ 0”; Darrien Mason, MT, 30’ 1”; Jacob Hays, W, 29’ 2 1/2”; Garrett Creamer, W, 26’ 4”; Bryan McIntier, MT, 26’ 4”; Luke Bennett, MT, 24’ 9”; Jamison Boysel, MT, 24’ 8”

Discus throw – Brandon Mortiz, C-M, 1st, 144’ 1”; Caleb Barton, W, 2nd, 114’ 0”; Hayden Bartruff, MT, 3rd, 113’ 7”; Luke Bennett, MT, 5th, 101’ 7”; Weston Dawes, MT, 95’ 9”; Tyler Stevens, MT, 84’ 7”; Darrien Mason, MT, 82’ 3”; Bryan McIntier, MT, 80’ 6”; Jacob Hays, W, 78’ 8 1/2”; Jared Rivera, W, 69’ 7”; Garrett Creamer, W, 63’ 11”; Jamison Boysel, MT, 58’ 7”

High jump – Zane Smith, Wil., 1st, 6’ 0”; Andrew Young, W, 4th, 5’ 4”; Malachi Jones, MT, 5’ 2”; Jayden Jones, MT, 5’ 2”; Jansen Smith, MT, 5’ 0”

Long jump – Miles Theetge, C-M, 1st, 20’ 10”; Andrew Young, W, 4th, 18’ 8”; Kiontae Tyree, W, 6th, 17’ 5”; Jake Manbevers, MT, 15’ 11”; Cody Taylor, MT, 14’ 2”; Clayton Hooks, MT, 11’ 5”

4 x 800-meter relay – Wil., 1st, 9:41.07; W, 2nd, 9:54.33 (David Bennett, Nathan Reed, Avery Wightman, Channing Wightman); MT, 4th, 11:52.93 (Emerson VanLandingham, Liam Havens, Josh Lewis, Clayton Hooks)

110-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, MT, 1st, 18.59; Bodie Gurr, MT, 3rd, 19.35; Jansen Smith, MT, 19.71; Caiden Justice, W, 20.75; T.J. Ooten, W, 21.93; Gavin Huff, W, 22.01; Bradley Forsythe, W, 22.26

100-meter dash – William Kemper, C-M, 1st, 12.13; Gabe Perez, W, 3rd, 12.38; Jayden Jones, MT, 4th, 12.75; Kiontae Tyree, W, 5th, 12.79; Malachi Jones, MT, 12.87; Bryson Wallace, MT, 13.13; Jake Manbevers, MT, 13.34; Cody Taylor, MT, 13.50 Lyric Dickerson, MT, 14.16; Ayden Eakins, MT, 14.18

4 x 200-meter relay – Wil., 1st, 1:39.59; W, 2nd, 1:47.25 (Isaac Hood, Caiden Justic, Logan Presley, Caleb Brown); MT, 3rd, 1:47.26 (Bryson Wallace, Noah Wysong, Granten Terhune, Jansen Smith)

First place, Washington and Miami Trace girls results

1600-meters – Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 1st, 6:32.91; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 5th, 6:48.39; Kimberly Pena-Hernandez, 7th, 7:41.09

4 x 100-meter relay – C-M, 1st, 55.47; MT (Bella Shull, Elyse Day, Lauren Farrens, Kamika Bennett) 2nd, 56.09; W (Jordyn Gray, Lydia Mootispaw, Addison Cardinal, Cherilyn Maiden) 4th, 1:02.97

400-meter dash – Haylee Meyers, C-M, 1st, 1:09.40; Gracie Shull, MT, 2nd, 1:11.22; Kaylee Scott, W, 5th, 1:14.39; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 1:15.38; Mia Koutz, W, 1:17.78; Alicia Navarette, W, 1:24.06; Lauren Thompson, W, 1:27.87

300-meter hurdles – Addison Swope, C-M, 1st, 54.27; Abi Forsythe, W, 3rd, 59.20

800-meter run – Hayley Meyers, C-M, 1st, 2:53; Ava Shull, MT, 2nd, 2:55; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 6th, 3:09; Madeline Kovalchik, MT, 3:28; Addison Weaver, W, 3:46

200-meter dash – Heaven Warner, C-M, 1st, 30.93; Lauren Farrens, MT, 2nd, 31.03; Sara Smith, MT, 5th, 33.00; Bailey Miller, MT, 33.03; Breanna Keller, MT, 34.83; Cadence Rose, MT, 35.63; Ava Crank, MT, 38.37; Brenna Sword, MT, 39.62

3200-meter run – Madilyn Brown, Wil., 1st, 12:40; Carleigh Cooper, MT, 2nd, 14:00

4 x 400-meter relay – C-M, 1st, 4:44.31; MT, 2nd, 5:00.50 (Bella Shull, Abbigail Kovalchik, Elyse Day, Ava Shull); W, 4th, 5:24.75 (Caitlin Hayes, Abi Forsythe, Alicia Navarette, Addison Weaver)

Long jump – Aysha Haney, W, 1st, 15’ 7 1/2”; Nora Morrison, MT, 3rd, 14’ 2”; Addison Cardinal, W, tie 5th, 13’ 5”; Taylor Payton, MT, 12’ 10”; Cherilyn Maiden, W, 12’ 10”; Cadence Rose, MT, 10’ 2”

Discus throw – Emily Turner, MT, 1st, 100’ 3 1/2”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 2nd, 91’ 0”; Aubrey Keaton, MT, 3rd, 89’ 6”; Arianna Jones, MT, 82’ 7”; Annie Lefebvre, MT, 5th, 80’ 0”; Mackenzie Cory, MT, 68’ 2”; Kimber White, W, 61’ 7”; Haylee Entrekin, MT, 57’ 1”; Iyanna Brown, W, 56’ 5”; Calliegh Wead-Salmi, W, 55’ 5”

Shot put – Emily Turner, MT, 1st, 29’ 6’; Sureya Lopez, MT, 2nd, 27’ 8 1/2”; Aubrey Keaton, MT, 3rd, 27’ 7”; Brianna Altop, MT, 25’ 0”;Calliegh Wead-Salmi, W, 25’ 0”; Khalia Smith, W, 24’ 6’ 1/2”; Mackenzie Cory, MT, 22’ 3 1/2”; Arianna Jones, MT, 21’ 5”; Annie Lefebvre, MT, 20’ 3”; Elizabeth Watson, MT, 20’ 2”; Annmarie Curnutte, MT, 19’ 0”; Amaraya Brown, MT, 16’ 1 1/2”; Macy Lewis, MT, 15’ 0”

High jump – Kamika Bennett, MT, 1st, 4’ 10”; Avah Ruggles, W, 2nd, 4’ 8”

4 x 800-meter relay – C-M, 1st, 12:23.45; W, 3rd, 13:29.08 (Kaylee Scott, Caitlin Hayes, Mia Koutz, Addison Weaver); MT, 4th, 14:47.66 (Kimberly Pena-Hernandez, Gabbie Miller, Madeline Kovalchik, Jasmine Duffy)

100-meter hurdles – Talia Benesly, Wil., 1st, 17.37; Abbigail Kovalchik, MT, 4th, 19.28; Abi Forsythe, W, 20.27; Sara Smith, MT, 21.97; Kaelyn Fisher, MT, 22.26; Carli Wilson, MT, 24.89

100-meter dash – Jordyn Gray, W, 1st, 14.09; Carleigh Cooper, MT, 14.84; Bailey Miller, MT, 15.31; Lydia Mootispaw, W, 14.50; Nora Morrison, MT, 14.59; Gracie Shull, MT, 14.75; Cadence Rose, MT, 16.81; Brianna Keller, MT, 16.34; Ava Crank, MT, 17.78; Brenna Sword, MT, 18.50

4 x 200-meter relay – W, 1st, 1:56.95 (Aysha Haney, Jordyn Gray, Lydia Mootispaw, Abi Forsythe); MT, 3rd, 1:58.88 (Bella Shull, Elyse Day, Lauren Farrens, Kamika Bennett)