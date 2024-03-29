Lynch throws 1-hitter, Blue Lions beat Fairfield, 9-1

Washington High School senior Evan Lynch eyes the plate as he sets to deliver a pitch in a non-conference game against the Fairfield Lions Friday, March 29, 2024 at Fairfield High School. Lynch pitched a complete game, one-hitter as the Blue Lions improved to 3-0 with a 9-1 win. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

LEESBURG — Not far outside the Village of Leesburg sits Fairfield High School, home of the Lions.

On a beautiful early spring day, Good Friday, the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team traveled to this fair community for a diamond contest March 29.

Washington senior Evan Lynch turned in a dominating performance on the mound, keeping the Red and White Lions for the most part at bay.

Lynch went the full seven innings with one hit and one earned run allowed. He walked three and struck out five.

At the plate, Washington had 10 hits, led by senior John Wall, batting lead off and going 2 for 4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored.

Freshman Aden Osborne, in the number two spot in the order, went 2 for 5 with one run scored.

Senior Bryce Yeazel went 1 for 4, scoring one run.

Sophomore Sam Lotz went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Junior Gavin Coffman was 1 for 2 with two RBI and one run scored; sophomore Bryson Heath went 1 for 3 with one run scored and senior Hunter Hinkley was 1 for 1 with a walk and one run scored.

Lynch was 1 for 2 and junior Will Miller walked and scored a run.

Sophomore Cooper Robertson walked twice and scored two runs.

For Fairfield, Zane Matthews had one hit and scored his team’s lone run, that coming in the bottom of the first.

The Blue Lions did their damage with two runs in the first, two more in the second and five in the third.

Wyatt Wiley started on the mound for Fairfield and took the loss, going 2.1 innings with five hits and eight runs (seven earned), two walks and two strikeouts.

Matthews pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit, one unearned run and notching one strikeout.

Carson Chandler pitched four scoreless innings for Fairfield, with three walks, two strikeouts and four hits allowed.

The Blue Lions are 3-0 thus far with their next game coming Saturday night at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe when they will take on the Circleville Tigers at 6 p.m.

The Blue Lions open defense of their Frontier Athletic Conference title at Mitchell Park in Greenfield taking on the McClain Tigers Monday at 5 p.m.

Washington will host McClain on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the conference’s new back-to-back league schedule set-up.

Fairfield is even now at 2-2 and will host Manchester on Monday and then take to the highway for games at North Adams and Williamsburg, respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those games all have a starting time of 5 p.m.

After that, the Paint Valley Bearcats visit Fairfield on Saturday, April 6 for a 1 p.m. game.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 2-4, 3 rbi, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 sb; Aden Osborne, 2-5, 1 run; Bryce Yeazel, 1-4, 1 run; Cayden Dossenbach, 0-1; Sam Lotz, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp; Evan Lynch, 1-2, hbp; Will Miller, 0-3, 1 bb, 1 run; Cooper Robertson, 0-1, 2 bb, 2 runs, 1 rbi, hbp, 1 sb; Gavin Coffman, 1-2, 2 rbi, 1 run; Hunter Hinkley, 1-1, 1 bb, 1 sb; Bryson Heath, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Hunter Mick, 0-0, 1 bb.

Offensively for Fairfield: Cameron Miller, 0-3; Zane Matthews, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Gabe Fouch, 0-3; Corbin Willey, 0-2, 1 bb; Wyatt Wiley, 0-1; Nolan Campbell, 0-2; Cody Frost, 0-2, 1 bb; Blaine Fauber, 0-3; Otis Cockerill, 0-2, 1 bb; Corey Zimmerman, 0-1; Carson Chandler, 0-2.

RHE

W 22 5 000 0 — 9 10 3

F 100 000 0 — 1 1 1