Four from Fayette County named All-Ohio in basketball for 2023-24 season

Haithcock Guthrie Rickman Wall

Four high school basketball players from Fayette County have been accorded All-Ohio honors by the members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association for the 2023-24 season.

Washington High School senior Isaiah Haithcock was named Special Mention, All-Ohio by the sportswriters.

Washington High School seniors John Wall and Garrett Rickman and Miami Trace High School sophomore Adam Guthrie were each named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

Haithcock averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks per game.

He made 12 three-point field goals and shot 27 percent from three. He had a shooting percentage of 58 and shot 60 percent from the free throw line.

Wall averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game.

Wall made 22 three-point field goals and shot 35 percent from three. He had a field goal percentage of 48 and shot 76 percent from the free throw line.

Rickman averaged 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals per game.

He made 31 three-point shots and had a three-point shooting percentage of 28. Rickman shot 51 percent from the field and 81 percent from the foul line.

Guthrie averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 3 assists per game.

He shot 58 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free throw line.

2024 Division II Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Alex Bruskotter, Shelby

Coach of the Year: Demetrius “Mechie” Johnson Sr., Warrensville Heights

First Team: Jordyn Buchanan, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, sr., 20.4 (points per game); Ru Mills, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-4, sr., 23.0; J.P. Dragas, Madison, 6-2, sr., 28.6; Jayson Levis, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Peyton Heiss, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-3, sr., 21.2; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-3, sr., 26.2; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-8, sr., 23.8; Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-6, so., 14.5; Alex Bobb, Zanesville Maysville, 6-1, sr., 26.3; LaVelle Sharpe Jr., Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Alex Kendall, Marietta, 6-8, Sr., 21.6.

Second Team: Eric Brewer Jr., Dayton Dunbar, 6-3, sr., 18.6; Quannie Bostic, Cincinnati Taft, 6-3, sr., 19.5; RJ Greer, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-3, jr., 16.0; Derek Fairley, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-2, sr., 13.0; Phillip Towns, Columbus Linden McKinley, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Evan Angstmann, St. Mary’s Memorial, 6-7, sr., 20.8; Cole Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-10, sr., 23.3; Terrell Darden, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-4, sr., 13.0; Jayden Payne, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-7, sr., 16.0; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-7, Sr. 15.5; ; Isaiah Stephens, New Lexington, 6-1, Jr., 21.0.

Third Team: Drew Styers, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-1, jr., 23.9; Joseph DeGeorge, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 23.8; Carson Smith, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, sr., 22.5; Jaden Calloway, Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-1, jr., 14.2; Zach Jones, London, 6-2, sr., 20.5; Machi Johnson, Fostoria, 6-2, sr., 22.7; Beckett Bertke, Lima Shawnee, so., 22.2; Ryker Williams, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-11, fr., 16.5; Dom Cruz, Canfield, 6-0, sr., 15.3; Julian Stadelman, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Jr., 20.0.

Special Mention: Julius Kimbrough, Canton South, 6-5, sr., 16.2; Ian Ziegler, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Logan Forbes, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-9, sr., 19.2; Jaxon Robb, Beloit West Branch, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Diaire Pride Jr., Akron Buchtel, 5-10, sr., 12.5; Lucas Dobbins, Norton, 6-2, sr., 17.8; Alex Henry, Warren Howland, 6-0, sr., 15.0; Isaiah McCray, Youngstown East, 5-10, jr., 25.6; Parker Metsker, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, jr., 11.7; Kai Cook, Franklin, 6-0, jr., 21.4; Will Donahoe, Urbana, 5-11, sr., 21.5; Luke Rubin, Dayton Oakwood, 5-11, jr., 16.4; Jackson Smith, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Bailey Temming, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-10, sr., 17.0; Kellen Wiley, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, so., 15.0; Nolan Waechter, Sheffield Brookside, 6-1, jr., 16.7; Jacob Ernst, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-3, sr., 22.8; Chance Loomis, Conneaut, 5-11, sr., 23.2; Reggie Bagley, Whitehall Yearling, 6-5, jr., 21.0; Micah Germany, Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Dominic Theado, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-4, jr., 18.3; Caden Kruse, Napoleon, 6-6, sr., 16.3; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Kyevi Roane, Mansfield Senior, 6-3, jr., 17.4; Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-1, 17.0; Jackson Beasley, Port Clinton, 6-3, sr., 18.8; Casey Lantz, Shelby, 6-5, sr., 12.9; Preston Kerr, East Liverpool, 6-3, sr., 19.1; Carson Mummey, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-3, sr., 19.0; Santino Haney, Steubenville, 5-9, fr., 19.4; Colton Slaughter, New Philadelphia, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Tyson Pastor, St. Clairsville, 6-0, jr.. 22.5; Lincoln Mallarnee, Carrollton, 6-1, sr., 19.5; Rashaud Hampton, Zanesville, 6-2, sr., 14.0; Tyson Pryor, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-2, sr., 12.6; Briley Cramer, Circleville, 6-3, Sr., 20.1; Garrett Brown, Vinton County, 6-2, Sr., 18.6; Isaiah Haithcock, Washington Court House Washington, 6-5, Sr., 15.0; Caleb Schmelzer, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-6, Sr., 18.5; Raine Rodich, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0., Sr., 19.1.

Honorable Mention: Brayden Olson, Clyde, 5-11, jr., 23.8; Cam Robinson, Willard, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Brady Gooding, Tiffin Columbian, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Braylon Gabes, Celina, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Jordan Ferguson, Fostoria, 6-4, sr., 16.8; Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-1, 17.0; Isaiah Mack-Russell, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, fr., 16.2; Ahmir Ruffin, Bowling Green, 6-2, sr., 15.9; Cooper Kent, Galion, 6-2, sr., 17.5; Jesiah Barnett, Cambridge, 5-11, jr.,; Keith Lewis, Steubenville, 5-10, sr.; Drew Wright, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-2, sr.; Gavyn Romanyak, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-5, sr.; Brody Moreland, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-11, sr.; Garrett Gonzalez, Minerva, 6-6, sr.; Caleb Larrick, New Concord John Glenn, 6-6, sr.; Nohah Nichols, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-3, jr.; Gator Nichols, Zanesville Maysville, 5-10, so.; Austin Cline, East Liverpool Beaver Local, 6-4, sr.; Max Lyall, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-3, jr.; Tanyon McComb, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-10, sr.; Reed Brinager, Meigs, 6-0, Fr., 17.0; Zaiden Wittekind, Marietta, 6-1, So., 9.1; Nemiah Waugh, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-2, Jr., 14.9; Blake Fitch, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, So., 12.5; Boston Campbell, Jackson, 6-1, Sr., 13.0; Adam Guthrie, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 6-7, So., 14.0; John Wall, Washington Court House Washington, 6-1, Sr., 13.0; Garrett Rickman, Washington Court House Washington, 6-1, Sr., 16.0; Tate Davis, Hillsboro, 5-10, Jr., 15.5; Bentley Hanson, New Lexington, 5-11, Jr., 16.0; Rosean Burns, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-0, sr., 16.4; Carson Davis, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-8, so., 15.3; Jovon McBride, Hamilton Township, 6-2, so., 21.8; Pharez Nicholas, Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-5, jr., 11.2; James Nowell, Columbus Eastmoor Academy, 5-10, sr., 16.1; Andrew Zwick, Bexley, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Ramy Ahmed, Eaton, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Tim Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, Sr., 15.4; Andrew Ehlers, Cincinnati McNicholas, 6-4, Sr., 14.4; Donte Ferrell, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-4, Sr., 16.0; Gavin Leen, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-0, sr., 10.2; Jess Roller, Batavia, 6-5, Sr., 12.1; CJ Bailey, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-2, So., 12.5; Delamar Blanton, Trotwood-Madison, 6-0, Sr., 14.0; Sean Caldwell, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-10, Sr., 19.7; Elijah Engleman, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-1, Jr., 19.4; Cooper Ollis, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, Jr., 13.5; Jerry Trout, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-4, Sr., 14.2; Joe Brand, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-0, sr., 10.8; Anthony Covetta, Jefferson Area, 6-3, jr., 24.7; Chris Brownlee, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, sr., 15.2; Riley Cervenka, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Brandon Sharpe, Sheffield Brookside, 5-9, sr., 16.2; Landon Lear, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-1, jr., 23.1; Luke Barbo, Geneva, 6-1, jr., 14.2; Max Bollin, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-4, jr., 19.5; Damarion Witten, Cleveland Glenville, 6-5, sr., 9.9; Logan Kray, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-2, sr., 19.3; Jacob Radcliffe, Elyria Catholic, 6-2, so., 17.8; Ernie Pryor, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-3, sr., 20.2; Quandell Wright, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-0, sr., 15.8; Evan Dugger, Chardon Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin, 6-3, sr., 17.9; Taj Caver, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Armani Hall, Painesville Harvey, 6-0, so., 15.4; Evan Alexy, Bay Village Bay, 6-6, sr., 14.4; Carson Banks, Richfield Revere, 5-10, sr., 12.1; JR Jackson, Alliance, 6-1, soph., 16.4; Poochie Snyder, Canton South, 6-0, sr., 11.5; Beau Himmelheber, Alliance Marlington, 5-11, sr., 16.7; Jaylen Gunther, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-11, fr., 11.3; Jeremiah Thomas, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, soph., 9.6; Braden West, Creston Norwayne, 5-11, jr. 13.8; Kaden Davis, Tallmadge, 6-4, jr., 19.8; Stevie Diamond, Akron Buchtel, 6-3, jr., 11.5; Buddy Willig, Norton, 6-1, soph., 13.5; Anthony Ahern, Akron Springfield, 5-10, sr., 17.0.