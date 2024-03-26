Lady Panthers fall in softball season opener at Amanda-Clearcreek

AMANDA — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team began the 2024 season with a game at Amanda-Clearcreek High School Monday, March 25.

The Lady Aces won this non-conference game, 10-2.

Miami Trace scored one run in the top of the first and Amanda-Clearcreek responded with four runs in the bottom of the first.

It was the same result in the third inning with Miami Trace scoring a run in the top of the inning and the Lady Aces scoring four in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-2 lead.

Amanda-Clearcreek scored the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Kaylee Everhart started in the pitcher’s circle for Miami Trace. She pitched three innings with five hits and eight runs (six earned) with three walks and three strikeouts. She took the loss.

Graci Cordell pitched three innings with three hits, two runs (both earned), three walks and three strikeouts.

At the plate for Miami Trace, Mya Babineau was 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Graci Cordell, Dylaney Templin and Ellie Hoppes each had one hit for the Lady Panthers.

For the Lady Aces, A. King went 2 for 4 with one RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases; M. Singleton was 2 for 3 with one walk and one run scored; A. Hutchinson was 1 for 3 with one run scored, three RBI, one home run and one walk; H. Sowers was 1 for 4 with three runs scored, one home run, one RBI, two stolen bases and one walk; A. Martin was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, one double and one walk; H. Robinson was 1 for 4 with two RBI and C. Steinmetz scored one run.

Miami Trace had six errors to three for Amanda-Clearcreek.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Mya Babineau, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Kaylee Everhart, 0-2; Ryleigh Vincent, 0-4; Graci Cordell, 1-3, 1 rbi; Zoey Grooms, 0-2, 1 bb; Dylaney Templin, 1-3; Ella McCarty, 0-3; Ellie Hoppes, 1-3; Carlee Hauck, 0-1; Zoe Wilson, 0-1; Onesti Evans, 0-1.

Miami Trace is home Wednesday to host Cedarville at 5 p.m.

Zane Trace visits Miami Trace on Thursday and the Lady Panthers are at Huntington Saturday at 11 a.m.

RHE

MT 101 000 0 — 2 4 6

AC 404 020 x — 10 8 3