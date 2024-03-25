WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 24

Jacinto C. Yar, 22, Columbus, no operator’s license.

Emily Gullette, 24, Frankfort, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., speed.

Taylor Reisinger, 28, 236 W. Kennedy Ave., no operator’s license.

Mark A. Stone, 31, 823 Lakeview Ave., driving under suspension.

Preston R. Justice, 22, Martinsville, bench warrant – failure to appear.

March 23

Lincoln R. Wilson, 59, 220 W. Market St., domestic violence.

Brenda A. Young, 63, 513 Peddicord Ave., wrongful entrustment.

Travis M. Leonard, 45, 513 Peddicord Ave., non-compliance suspension, window tint violation.

March 22

Sarah G. Gautier, 42, 188 Summit Lane, failure to control.

Alivia J. Demint, 22, 426 Oak Lane, traffic control device violation.

March 21

Heather R. Harshberger, 31, 449 Broadway St., stopping for school bus violation.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., unruly.

Alex R. Martinez, 34, Bloomingburg, operator’s license required.

Jeremiah T. Hudson, 43, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brett D. Jordan, 56, 620 Albin Ave., disorderly conduct, making false alarms.

March 20

Levi R. Butcher, 21, 222 E. Circle Ave., speed.

Korinna M. Garcia, 25, 834 Pin Oak Place, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Julie F.H. Lauer, 46, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Shayna T. Davis, 38, Frankfort, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tyler J. Stiffler, 32, Chillicothe, child support suspension.

Sarai P. Nellams, 53, 314 Forest St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jason A. Fuller, 44, at large, criminal trespass.

March 19

Joseph A. Detty, 64, 1203 Gregg St., right-of-way at intersection violation.

Cheryl L. Ater, 57, 887 Pin Oak Place, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

March 18

Robert Heath, 44, 3887 Old US 35 SE, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Luke A. Haldorf, 23, 809 Pin Oak Place, OVI refusal suspension (first-degree misdemeanor).

Terri K. Henize, 47, 5 Sunny Drive, endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor) (two counts).

March 17

Rodney B. Mccarty, 39, Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 16

Patricia M. Nebbersall, 30, 910 Blackstone St., non-compliance suspension.

Countinee M. Murphy, 35, 223 E. Circle Ave., menacing.

Christian J. Fenneken, 22, New Holland, OVI, speed.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., criminal trespass, criminal damaging.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., criminal trespass, unruly.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., complicity (second-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass, unruly.

Kevin D. Terry, 42, at large, right-of-way in crosswalk violation.

Anne M. Reilly, 51, Columbus, speed.

Sierra K. Lesnick, 28, Columbus, failure to reinstate.

March 15

Jonathan M. Penn, 34, Bainbridge, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

March 14

Christopher McRobie, 38, 619 Vine St., operation of motorcycle.

Jason B. Kimball, 49, 2811 State Route 41 NW, FRA suspension.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct, criminal damaging.

Matthew Noriega, 35, Urbana, failure to yield.

March 13

Carl G. Bradshaw, 44, 3695 Camp Grove, speed.

Austyn N. Compton, 19, 6181 Washington-Waterloo Road, speed.

Trevir D. Nichols, 35, 724 Broadway St., window tint violation.

Derrick Whited, 45, Williamsport, driving under suspension.

Leticia Ajanel, 20, 3518 US 22 SE, no operator’s license, child restraint violation.

Clarissa N. Follrod, 31, 113 S. Main St., theft (fifth-degree felony).