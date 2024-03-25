Lady Panthers win, boys lose in Jr. High dual meet with Greenfield

Miami Trace seventh grader Wyatt Sever prepares to throw during the discus event at the dual meet with Greenfield on Monday, March 25, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace eighth grader Alli Knecht approaches the finish line during the 200-meter dash event at the dual meet with Greenfield on Monday, March 25, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Jr. High track and field teams traveled to compete in a dual meet with Greenfield Middle School on a sunny but breezy Monday evening.

Miami Trace won the girls dual by a score of 70-57, and Greenfield won the boys dual by a score of 97-29.

Individual girls results:

In Shot Put, Gall (GMS) won with a throw of 30’ 1 1/2”. Steele (MT) came in second and Shoemaker (GMS) came in third.

In Discus, Gall (GMS) won with a throw of 69’10”. Steele (MT) came in second and Shoemaker (GMS) came in third.

In Pole Vault, Hoppes (MT) won with a vault of 6’ and Hafer (GMS) came in second.

In Long Jump, Ackley (MT) won with a jump of 13’ 6 1/2”. Morrison (MT) came in second and Gorman (MT) came in third.

In High Jump, Creed (MT) won with a jump of 4’8”. Jackson (GMS) came in second and Carnahan (MT) came in third.

In the 4×800-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 11:20.33.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Jackson (GMS) won with a time of 18.55. Creed (MT) came in second and Ackley (MT) came in third.

In the 100-meter dash, Bishop (MT) won with a time of 14.24. Worthen (GMS) came in second and Bolender (GMS) came in third.

In the 4×200-meter relay, Miami Trace won with a time of 2:04.58.

In the 1600-meter run, Knecht (MT) won with a time of 6:25. Best (GMS) came in second and Crago (GMS) came in third.

In the 4×100-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 59.11.

In the 400-meter dash, Siler (MT) won with a time of 1:01.40. Bolender (GMS) came in second and Freeze (GMS) came in third.

In the 200-meter hurdles, Jackson (GMS) won with a time of 30.46. Ackley (MT) came in second and Hoppes (MT) came in third.

In the 200-meter dash, Knecht (MT) won with a time of 29.17. Penwell (MT) came in second and Worthen (GMS) came in third.

In the 4×400-meter relay, Miami Trace won with a time of 4:31.71.

In the 800-meter run, Banks (GMS) won with a time of 2:38. Siler (MT) came in second and Douglas (GMS) came in third.

Individual boys results:

In Shot Put, Barnard (MT) won with a throw of 34’ 11”. Sever (MT) came in second and Rojas (GMS) came in third.

In Discus, Rojas (GMS) won with a throw of 95’7”. Barnard (MT) came in second and Hester (GMS) came in third.

In Pole Vault, Knisley (GMS) won with a vault of 7’. Allison (GMS) came in second and Sykes (GMS) came in third.

In Long Jump, Peabody (GMS) won with a jump of 14’ 7”. Marsh (GMS) came in second and Lyons (GMS) came in third.

In High Jump, Lamb (GMS) won with a jump of 5’6”. Gullett (MT) came in second and Kegg (MT) came in third.

In the 4×800-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 10:38.99.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Anderson (GMS) won with a time of 20.20. Kegg (MT) came in second and Mincey GMS) came in third.

In the 100-meter dash, Lamb (GMS) won with a time of 13.20. Lyons (GMS) came in second and Jarvis (MT) came in third.

In the 4×200-meter relay, Miami Trace won with a time of 2:07.83.

In the 1600-meter run, Hatert (MT) won with a time of 5:46. Mincey (GMS) came in second and Barber (GMS) came in third.

In the 4×100-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 53.93.

In the 400-meter dash, Lamb (GMS) won with a time of 1:01.01. Lyons (GMS) came in second and Bihl (GMS) came in third.

In the 200-meter hurdles, Anderson (GMS) won with a time of 31.92. Hester (GMS) came in second and Strider (MT) came in third.

In the 200-meter dash, Lyons (GMS) won with a time of 28.99. Clendaniel (GMS) came in second and Allison (GMS) came in third.

In the 4×400-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 4:21.11.

In the 800-meter run, Peabody (GMS) won with a time of 2:29. Hatert (MT) came in second and Barber (GMS) came in third.

Greenfield is back in action on Monday, April 1 at the Piketon Invitational.

Miami Trace will compete again on Monday, April 1 at home against Wilmington.