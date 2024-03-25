Blue Lion baseball opens 2024 season with 6-4 win over Zane Trace

Aden Osborne slides into second base as the Zane Trace fielder awaits the throw during a non-conference game at Washington High School, the season-opener for the Blue Lions, Monday, March 25, 2024. Osborne was safe on this play. Photo by Mary Kay West

Washington Blue Lion first-year head coach Brian Yeazel got his coaching career started on Monday, March 25 with a home game against the Zane Trace Pioneers.

His team delivered the victory in this non-league affair, 6-4.

“It’s always good to start the season with a win,” Yeazel said. “The guys faced some adversity tonight and fought through it.”

Washington scored five runs in the first inning and added an insurance run in the second frame.

Zane Trace chipped away with three runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Sam Lotz started for Washington and pitched three scoreless innings to record the win. He did not allow a hit, issued one walk and struck out two.

Aden Osborne pitched 1.2 innings with no hits, four walks and four runs scored. Two of the runs were unearned.

John Wall pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and two strikeouts, earning the save.

Five different players combined for six hits for Washington, led by Cooper Robertson going 2-3 with one run and one RBI.

Will Miller was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBI and he scored one run.

Wall was 1 for 2 with a single, one walk and one run scored. He stole two bases.

Osborne went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one walk and two stolen bases.

Bryson Heath was 1 for 3 and stole one base.

Josh Young started for Zane Trace and sustained the loss. He pitched four innings with five hits and six runs (all earned). He walked three and struck out four.

Lukas Oiler worked two innings allowing one hit, walking one and striking out two.

For Zane Trace, Landen Jarrell had one hit, drew a walk and scored one run.

Gunnar McCullough had one hit, scored one run, drove in one and had one walk.

Reece Allen was 0 for 4 with one run scored and Blake Phillips walked twice and scored one run for the Pioneers.

Washington committed four errors in the game to one for Zane Trace.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 sb; Aden Osborne, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb; Bryce Yeazel, 0-3; Sam Lotz, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Kylen Eskins, 0-1; Evan Lynch, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Will Miller, 1-3, 1 2b, 1 run, 2 rbi; Cooper Robertson, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bryson Heath, 1-3, 1 sb; Gavin Coffman, 0-3.

Washington (1-0) will play at Logan Elm Tuesday, at Fairfield Union Wednesday, at Fairfield (Leesburg) Friday and will take on the Circleville Tigers at the VA Paints Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday at 6 p.m.

RHE

ZT 000 310 0 — 4 2 1

W 510 000 x — 6 6 4