Adena Health board names officers, welcomes new members

CHILLICOTHE – The Adena Health board of trustees has appointed Steve Hirsch as its next chair. Hirsch, whose family owns and operates Hirsch Fruit Farm in Chillicothe, takes over the role from Jennifer McKell. McKell remains on the board as past chair.

Rounding out the board’s leadership are Bob French as vice chair, Brian Ream as secretary, and Kevin Shoemaker as treasurer.

The board also welcomed three new members. Penny Dehner, who represents First Presbyterian Church, Jim Crabtree, who represents Trinity United Methodist Church, and Sean Kallner, who represents Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Dehner is a retired behavioral health administrator who spent 19 years with the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, the last six of those as the organization’s executive director. Crabtree, meanwhile, brings decades of experience as an educator, marketing representative, and in telecommunications management to his role on board. Kallner, likewise, brings more than 20 years of experience as a financial planner, school administrator, small business owner, senior pastor and, most recently, business manager for the Southern Ohio Council of Governments, to his role.

The new members take the seats previously held by Bart Henshaw, Larry Phillips and Joe Watson. Each had served the maximum number of terms possible on the board. In recognition of their years of service, Adena has made a donation to the Adena Health Foundation fund of the departing board members’ choice.

Adena Health is governed by a 15-member board that includes one representative from each of the eight churches that founded the organization in 1895. There also are five at-large members and two members from the health system’s medical staff. Members bring a variety of expertise and perspectives regarding the needs of the communities served by the health system.

