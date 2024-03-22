Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Favour J. Aigbe, Springdale, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John A. Turk, Mayfield Village, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Louis Sbarbati, 738 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Shayne Skrtic, Lakewood, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander Ibanez, Mercerville, New Jersey, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Travis W. Osborne, Sabina, Ohio, no operator license, fine $25, court costs $160, fined $25 and costs.

Jenniffer M. Mcnamee, Galloway, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Evette P. Patterson, Cleveland, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Alejandra Davidson, Hamilton, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy Brown, Arrington, Tennessee, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christina D. Clark, 717 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy E. Williamson, Batavia, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler Baker, 873 Miami Trace Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 80/55 speed, fine $10, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Amber M. Hardesty, Coshocton, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy A. Potter, 35 Maple St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Shain A. Kimpel, Edgerton, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Chelsye N. Davis, Bainbridge, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lane W. Byler, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany M. Blevins, Greenfield, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennie L. Childers, New Holland, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel L. Hill, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Paul Nouhan, 387 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Deidra Rhode, Greenfield, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Paul A. Spencer, Lithonia, Georgia, improper passing, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Heather Young, Springfield, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany S. Lovett, 1035 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Bryanna K. Pinkerton, Leesburg, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin E. Showalter, 71 Biddle Blvd. Lot 14, Bloomingburg, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mary J. Massie, 2 Brittany Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.