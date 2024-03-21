Full unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election

FAYETTE COUNTY — The following are unofficial results from Fayette County’s primary election on Tuesday, March 19.
A total of 4,163 ballots were cast out of 17,106 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 24.34%.
Dem For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention
Joseph R. Biden Jr. 472
Dean Phillips 88
Dem For U.S. Senator
Sherrod Brown 561
Dem For Representative to Congress (2nd District)
Samantha Meadows 14
Dem For Representative to Congress (15th District)
Zerqa Z. Abid 148
Adam Miller 377
Dem For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-25)
Michael P. Donnelly 493
Dem For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-25)
Melody J. Stewart 494
Dem For Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-26)
Lisa Forbes 296
Terri Jamison 213
Dem For State Representative (91st District)
Ellen Yvette Clark 495
Dem For County Commissioner (1-3-25)
Amy Wright 491
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0001 Washington 1B
David Dyer 46
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0002 Washington 1C
Carrie Ann Ferguson 32
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0003 Washington 2A
John Wead 9
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0006 Washington 3D
Sue S. Raypole 36
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0007 Washington 3F
Vivian Hidy 23
Michael R. Sykes 18
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0008 Washington 4A
Chad White 32
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0009 Washington 4B
Charolette Meeks 30
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0010 Washington 4C
Michael Helfrich 17
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0012 Concord/Green
Trina Walters 6
Amy Wright 16
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0014 Jeffersonville
Merilyn Long 19
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0019 Bloomingburg
Gayle Brown 20
Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0025 Wayne
Gina L. Posey 20
Rep For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention
Chris Christie 53
Ron DeSantis 95
Nikki R. Haley 357
Vivek Ramaswamy 34
Donald J. Trump 2,951
Rep For District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (2nd District)
Chris Christie 6
Ron DeSantis 17
Nikki R. Haley 23
Vivek Ramaswamy 5
Donald J. Trump 216
Rep For District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (15th District)
Chris Christie 59
Ron DeSantis 133
Nikki R. Haley 356
Vivek Ramaswamy 63
Donald J. Trump 2,580
Rep For U.S. Senator
Matt Dolan 1,082
Frank LaRose 729
Bernie Moreno 1,634
Rep For Representative to Congress (2nd District)
Niraj Antani 6
Kim Georgeton 7
Phil Heimlich 8
Ron Hood 44
Tom Hwang 6
Larry Kidd 24
Derek Myers 6
Tim O’Hara 29
Charles Tassell 1
David J. Taylor 33
Shane Wilkin 72
Rep For Representative to Congress (15th District)
Mike Carey 2,743
Rep For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-25)
Megan E. Shanahan 2,695
Rep For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-2-2025)
Joseph T. Deters 2,727
Rep For Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-26)
Daniel R. Hawkins 2,670
Rep For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2-9-25) (12th District)
Barbara S. Carter 1,266
Melena Siebert 1,691
Rep For Member of State Central Committee, Man (17th District)
David A. Glass 2,670
Rep For Member of State Central Committee, Woman (17th District)
Bonnie Ward 2,685
Rep For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (UTE 2-8-26) (Probate/Juvenile Division)
Mary E. King 2,785
Rep For State Representative (91st District)
Bob Peterson 2,904
Rep For County Commissioner (1-2-25)
Anthony R. Anderson 2,705
Rep For County Commissioner (1-3-25)
Donald L. Fleak 1,767
Rick Mead 1,606
Rep For Prosecuting Attorney
Jess C. Weade 2,953
Rep For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas
Sandra I. Wilson 2,858
Rep For Sheriff
Vernon P. Stanforth 2,982
Rep For County Recorder
Kim Coil Butler 2,882
Rep For County Treasurer
Penny J. Patton 2,960
Rep For County Engineer
Jason Little 2,875
Rep For Coroner
Lenora Fitton 2,863
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0001 Washington 1B
Seth Hodge 79
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0002 Washington 1C
Steven D. Begin 71
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0003 Washington 2A
Mark Pitstick 42
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0004 Washington 2D
Bradley Bennett 88
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0005 Washington 3A
Jeffrey Bland Noble 75
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0006 Washington 3D
Eric A. Gerber 154
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0007 Washington 3F
Greg Phipps 222
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0008 Washington 4A
R. Jane Lynch 87
John Rhoad 110
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0009 Washington 4B
Valerie McKinney 102
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0010 Washington 4C
Sidney Terhune 46
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0011 Washington 4D
Ted Hawk 37
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0012 Concord/Green
Carol Riddick 190
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0013 Jasper
Isaac Garland 123
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0014 Jeffersonville
Larry T. Gathers 54
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0015 Jefferson North
Jeff Warner 90
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0016 Jefferson South
Villa V. Carey 132
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0017 Madison
Tabitha Melvin 120
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0018 Marion
Susan Jordan 95
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0019 Bloomingburg
Donald L. Fleak 75
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0020 Paint
Robin R. Beekman 125
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0021 Perry
Robert Mullins 146
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0022 Union East
Tarkio Chester 75
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0023 Union North
Nicolette Reiterman 107
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0024 Union South/West
Martha Cooper 232
Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0025 Wayne
Ruth Ann Ruth 184
Proposed Bond Issue and Tax Levy Greeneview Local School District
For the Bond Issue and Tax Levy 2
Against the Bond Issue and Tax Levy 4
Overvotes Undervotes Precincts Reporting
Proposed Bond Issue Madison-Plains Local School District
For the Bond Issue 4
Against the Bond Issue 9
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Madison Township
For the Tax Levy 96
Against the Tax Levy 87
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Union Township
For the Tax Levy 294
Against the Tax Levy 249