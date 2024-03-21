Full unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election

FAYETTE COUNTY — The following are unofficial results from Fayette County’s primary election on Tuesday, March 19.

A total of 4,163 ballots were cast out of 17,106 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 24.34%.

Dem For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 472

Dean Phillips 88

Dem For U.S. Senator

Sherrod Brown 561

Dem For Representative to Congress (2nd District)

Samantha Meadows 14

Dem For Representative to Congress (15th District)

Zerqa Z. Abid 148

Adam Miller 377

Dem For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-25)

Michael P. Donnelly 493

Dem For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-25)

Melody J. Stewart 494

Dem For Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-26)

Lisa Forbes 296

Terri Jamison 213

Dem For State Representative (91st District)

Ellen Yvette Clark 495

Dem For County Commissioner (1-3-25)

Amy Wright 491

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0001 Washington 1B

David Dyer 46

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0002 Washington 1C

Carrie Ann Ferguson 32

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0003 Washington 2A

John Wead 9

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0006 Washington 3D

Sue S. Raypole 36

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0007 Washington 3F

Vivian Hidy 23

Michael R. Sykes 18

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0008 Washington 4A

Chad White 32

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0009 Washington 4B

Charolette Meeks 30

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0010 Washington 4C

Michael Helfrich 17

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0012 Concord/Green

Trina Walters 6

Amy Wright 16

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0014 Jeffersonville

Merilyn Long 19

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0019 Bloomingburg

Gayle Brown 20

Dem For Member of County Central Committee 0025 Wayne

Gina L. Posey 20

Rep For Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention

Chris Christie 53

Ron DeSantis 95

Nikki R. Haley 357

Vivek Ramaswamy 34

Donald J. Trump 2,951

Rep For District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (2nd District)

Chris Christie 6

Ron DeSantis 17

Nikki R. Haley 23

Vivek Ramaswamy 5

Donald J. Trump 216

Rep For District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (15th District)

Chris Christie 59

Ron DeSantis 133

Nikki R. Haley 356

Vivek Ramaswamy 63

Donald J. Trump 2,580

Rep For U.S. Senator

Matt Dolan 1,082

Frank LaRose 729

Bernie Moreno 1,634

Rep For Representative to Congress (2nd District)

Niraj Antani 6

Kim Georgeton 7

Phil Heimlich 8

Ron Hood 44

Tom Hwang 6

Larry Kidd 24

Derek Myers 6

Tim O’Hara 29

Charles Tassell 1

David J. Taylor 33

Shane Wilkin 72

Rep For Representative to Congress (15th District)

Mike Carey 2,743

Rep For Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-25)

Megan E. Shanahan 2,695

Rep For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-2-2025)

Joseph T. Deters 2,727

Rep For Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-26)

Daniel R. Hawkins 2,670

Rep For Judge of the Court of Appeals (2-9-25) (12th District)

Barbara S. Carter 1,266

Melena Siebert 1,691

Rep For Member of State Central Committee, Man (17th District)

David A. Glass 2,670

Rep For Member of State Central Committee, Woman (17th District)

Bonnie Ward 2,685

Rep For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (UTE 2-8-26) (Probate/Juvenile Division)

Mary E. King 2,785

Rep For State Representative (91st District)

Bob Peterson 2,904

Rep For County Commissioner (1-2-25)

Anthony R. Anderson 2,705

Rep For County Commissioner (1-3-25)

Donald L. Fleak 1,767

Rick Mead 1,606

Rep For Prosecuting Attorney

Jess C. Weade 2,953

Rep For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas

Sandra I. Wilson 2,858

Rep For Sheriff

Vernon P. Stanforth 2,982

Rep For County Recorder

Kim Coil Butler 2,882

Rep For County Treasurer

Penny J. Patton 2,960

Rep For County Engineer

Jason Little 2,875

Rep For Coroner

Lenora Fitton 2,863

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0001 Washington 1B

Seth Hodge 79

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0002 Washington 1C

Steven D. Begin 71

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0003 Washington 2A

Mark Pitstick 42

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0004 Washington 2D

Bradley Bennett 88

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0005 Washington 3A

Jeffrey Bland Noble 75

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0006 Washington 3D

Eric A. Gerber 154

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0007 Washington 3F

Greg Phipps 222

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0008 Washington 4A

R. Jane Lynch 87

John Rhoad 110

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0009 Washington 4B

Valerie McKinney 102

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0010 Washington 4C

Sidney Terhune 46

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0011 Washington 4D

Ted Hawk 37

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0012 Concord/Green

Carol Riddick 190

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0013 Jasper

Isaac Garland 123

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0014 Jeffersonville

Larry T. Gathers 54

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0015 Jefferson North

Jeff Warner 90

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0016 Jefferson South

Villa V. Carey 132

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0017 Madison

Tabitha Melvin 120

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0018 Marion

Susan Jordan 95

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0019 Bloomingburg

Donald L. Fleak 75

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0020 Paint

Robin R. Beekman 125

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0021 Perry

Robert Mullins 146

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0022 Union East

Tarkio Chester 75

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0023 Union North

Nicolette Reiterman 107

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0024 Union South/West

Martha Cooper 232

Rep For Member of County Central Committee 0025 Wayne

Ruth Ann Ruth 184

Proposed Bond Issue and Tax Levy Greeneview Local School District

For the Bond Issue and Tax Levy 2

Against the Bond Issue and Tax Levy 4

Overvotes Undervotes Precincts Reporting

Proposed Bond Issue Madison-Plains Local School District

For the Bond Issue 4

Against the Bond Issue 9

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Madison Township

For the Tax Levy 96

Against the Tax Levy 87

Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Union Township

For the Tax Levy 294

Against the Tax Levy 249