WC opens spring career fair to the public

WILMINGTON — More than 50 recruiters from business, industry, education, law enforcement, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Spring Career, Graduate School and Internship Fair Career on April 3.

The Career Fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the indoor turf field in the Center for Sport Sciences. located at 720 Elm St.

The event is designed to introduce WC students to potential future employers, as well as provide opportunities for internships and graduate studies. Eric McLaughlin, the College’s new director of career services & workforce development, invites members of the greater Wilmington community to attend.

The College impresses upon students that good grades and possessing impressive skill sets are important, but they shouldn’t overlook the necessity of developing good communication and networking skills. And that point should especially speak to freshmen and others for whom graduation is still years away. Indeed, attaining a fulfilling career is a long process in which preparation is a key to success.

It is a myth and misconception that a career search should start one’s junior year. Rather, it needs to begin when students are freshmen. Students will benefit if they research both their fields of interest and the most desirable employers in those areas to really understand what they’re looking for and what companies are looking for. That way, they’ll be better prepared to land those good opportunities.

Students have been working with the Career Resources and Workforce Development Office on preparing resumes, cover letters and building talking points that would distinguish them from others seeking the same job or internship. WC’s hallmark for hands-on learning experiences often gives students a leg up on applicants from many other schools.

Also, students learn they should not be dissuaded from speaking with certain employers by thinking those organizations’ goods and services do not correspond to their academic major or interests. Indeed, almost every organization, business and industry hires staff in areas ranging from human resources and accounting to communication, marketing, sales and customer relations.