Large crowd attends lively debate at Grace Church

Saturday’s public debate on America’s founding documents at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House attracted a large crowd. Brya Labig | R-H photos Secular debater, Michael Buckner, at the podium on Saturday evening. Pictured behind Buckner (left to right): Judge David B. Bender, State Representative, Bob Peterson and Pastor Jay Lucas. State Rep. Bob Peterson gave an overview of the debate on Saturday evening. Pictured behind Peterson (left to right): Judge David B. Bender, Michael Buckner and Pastor Jay Lucas.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Saturday, a public debate was held at Grace Community Church to discuss whether America’s founding documents are Christian or secular.

Guests of Grace Community Church were welcomed by Judge David B. Bender of Fayette County Common Pleas Court before the overview of the debate was given by State Rep. Bob Peterson. Peterson introduced the two debaters, Michael Buckner and Jay Lucas.

Secular debater, Michael Buckner is the co-author (along with his father, Dr. Ed Buckner) of “In Freedom We Trust: An Atheist Guide to Religious Liberty.” Buckner is a board member of the Atlanta Freethought Society and is an active member of multiple atheist, free thought and secular humanist groups on the national level including; American Atheists, The Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Center for Inquiry. The co-author is a frequent contributor to various blogs, websites and newsletters. Buckner Graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in history.

Christian debater, Jay Lucas, is the Senior pastor of Grace Community Church. Lucas is the author of “Rights Fight: A Christian Response to America’s Debate About Rights,” and “Meant to Be Free: The Biblical Basis of Religious Liberty,” scheduled to be released later this year. Lucas has an M.A. in history from the University of Scranton and has been an adjunct instructor in history at Clarks Summit University and Cedarville University.

The highly-anticipated debate attracted a large crowd as it covered specific dates in history, anywhere from the French and Indian War of 1756-63 to The Bill of Rights in December of 1791.