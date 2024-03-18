WCH tree committee receives $300K grant

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House Tree Committee has received a grant of $300,000 to be used over a five-year period in the city.

According to City Manager Joe Denen, the money will be used for tree education, community outreach, training, planting, pruning, and removal of invasive or diseased trees in certain areas of the city.

Denen said they will develop a “tree plan” and chief-certified arborist Don Creamer will be involved in this project.

Arborists are professionals who care for trees and other woody plants. Certified arborists are able to offer planting, pruning, transplanting, fertilizing, monitoring and treatment ideas and services for insects and diseases and tree removal decisions.

The city areas outlined by Denen include from near Hickory Lane on Route 41 near the YMCA, down North North Street, toward Robinson Road, on the city map, west toward Gardner Park and north toward the Belle Aire area, better known as the western side of the city which covers many residential and wooded areas.

Trees give off oxygen that we need to breathe. Trees reduce the amount of storm water runoff, which reduces erosion and pollution in the waterways and may reduce the effects of flooding. Many species of wildlife depend on trees for habitat. Trees provide food, protection, and homes for many birds and mammals.

The Tree Committee meets on the first Monday of each month at the Administration Building on North Main Street, second floor conference room, at 8:30 a.m. Meetings are open to the public.