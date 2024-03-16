Voters go to the polls this Tuesday

FAYETTE COUNTY — Voters will go to cast their ballots on Tuesday in the primary election, with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As of Thursday night, 992 locals had already voted in the primary. Two more early voting opportunities remain at the Fayette County Board of Elections office — today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

On Tuesday, registered voters must vote at their designated polling locations.

Only one county-wide local race will appear on the Republican primary ballot — the race for a Fayette County Commissioners seat, currently occupied by Dan Dean, who has decided not to run again.

This race features Donald L. Fleak, the mayor of Bloomingburg, and Rick Mead, the deputy auditor in the Fayette County Auditor’s Office.

On the Democratic primary ballot, Amy Wright is running unopposed for Fayette County Commissioner to move onto the November general election to face the winner of the Republican primary.

Also on the Republican ballot, several local offices will be unopposed, including: Mary King, Judge of the Court of Common Pleas Probate/Juvenile Division; Bob Peterson, State Representative of the 91st District; Tony Anderson for County Commissioner; Jess Weade for Fayette County Prosecutor; Sandra Wilson for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas; Vernon Stanforth for Fayette County Sheriff; Kim Coil Butler for County Recorder; Penny Patton for County Treasurer; Jason Little for County Engineer; and Lenora Fitton for Coroner.

The primary ballots will include races for President of the United States, US Senator, Congress representatives, Justices of the Ohio Supreme Court, and Judges of the 12th District Court of Appeals.

Madison Township voters will see a proposed 1-mill, five-year additional tax levy for the purpose of fire protection that the county auditor estimates will collect $47,000 annually. This amounts to $47 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Union Township voters will see a proposed 1-mill, five-year replacement tax levy for the purpose of fire protection that the county auditor estimates will collect $112,000 annually. This amounts to $111 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.