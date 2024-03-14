MT fifth grader wins Earth Day billboard contest

Miami Trace Elementary fifth grader J.J. Tilley recently won the Fayette County contest for the Ross, Pickaway, Highland, and Fayette (RPHF) Solid Waste District annual creative drawing billboard contest for all fifth graders in the four-county district. His billboard will be displayed in April in observance of Earth Day. (Standing, l-r); fifth grade teacher Karin Litteral, J.J. Tilley, and Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, assistant director/education outreach at RPHF Solid Waste District. Courtesy photos Tilley’s billboard as pictured, will be displayed at 195 SR 22 W, about a half-mile east of Route 35 in Washington C.H. It will be installed during the last week of March.

