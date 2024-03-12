Fleak, Mead square off in primary Rick Mead Donald Fleak

FAYETTE COUNTY — Two local men are seeking to be elected as the Republican candidate for Fayette County Commissioner at the Tuesday, March 19 primary election.

The race for this commissioners’ seat, currently occupied by Dan Dean who has decided not to run, features Donald L. Fleak, the mayor of Bloomingburg, and Rick Mead, the deputy auditor in the Fayette County Auditor’s Office.

On the Democratic primary ballot, Amy Wright is running unopposed for Fayette County Commissioner to move onto the November general election to face the winner of the Republican primary.

The Record-Herald recently reached out to both locals running in the contested primary to learn more about their candidacies. Some answers were edited for brevity.

Mead explained his reasons for seeking the position.

“While I was not born here, I chose to live here. Out of all of the places we could have lived, my wife and I picked Washington Court House to raise our family. We did this because of the strong sense of community and everyone’s desire to look out for one another. I want to be County Commissioner because I want to make sure Fayette County grows and prospers in a way that makes your sons and daughters want to live here too. My wife, Janelle, grew up here, and I have called Fayette County home for the last 19 years. I cannot imagine any place I would rather live. Before we even moved here, I became involved in many community organizations, because I believe service organizations make a community stronger. I am proud to be involved in the Masonic organizations, Good Hope Lions Club, Fayette County OSU Alumni Club and Junior Achievement. I know the people in this community, and I also know and understand public finances and believe I have the experience to keep our county growing.”

Fleak, who is also the owner of Fleak Brothers Farm Drainage LLC and a licensed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Heritage, shared his motivation behind running for this position.

“I am running for this position to contribute to the betterment of Fayette County. My extensive experience in public service, as both a business owner and a mayor, has equipped me with a unique set of skills and insights that I believe can significantly benefit our county’s leadership.”

Mead discussed his public office experience.

“I have worked in the Fayette County Auditor’s office for the last seven years. From my years in the Auditor’s office, I am very experienced with our county’s financial position and the programs and services our community relies on. I understand the role of the County Commissioners and the programs and offices they can provide influence over to make our county stronger.”

Fleak said this about his experience in public office:

“I have served twelve years as a council member and am now in my sixth year as mayor. This extensive background in government gives me a deep understanding of local issues, governance, and community needs.”

Mead shared his thoughts on some of the most pressing issues facing the county, and how he plans to address them.

“After talking with many in Fayette County, we are facing the same challenges that the rest of the state and country are experiencing. From slow workforce recovery post-COVID, farmland preservation, access to professional services, economic challenges and engaging our youth. The good news is that unlike many smaller communities we have a lot of hope on our horizon.

“The manufacturing expansion we are seeing in Fayette County is an incredible opportunity if we effectively manage that growth. We need to make sure our youth are adequately educated and prepared to take these high-paying jobs that will be right around the corner, but also, that we are providing training programs for adults in our community to take advantage of these jobs.

“With this growth comes challenges. We need to make sure that we are prepared to provide emergency services for this growing population – not just police/sheriff, but fire and EMS. We need to make sure that our infrastructure, roads, water, and electricity, can support this growth for not only the needs of businesses, but also in our homes. With more people in our community, both living here and transient, we need to make sure we have services to support everyone.

“Our farmland is under pressure – and will continue to be so from economic development, housing, renewable energy and more. While I am a strong believer in personal property rights, I also believe we need to take advantage of programs and incentives to encourage our farmers to stay engaged in production agriculture. In the past, Fayette County was not targeted for farmland preservation programs, but we need to engage and make sure we have supportive sponsors to take advantage of the state and national programs that would provide needed funds to farmers to secure their land in these programs and make sure we have smart growth leading into the future.

“At a time when grocery and gas bills are higher, our property taxes are going up too. Many think this is because of development but it is because it is a reappraisal year, and the housing market is lopsided. While there are many things a Commissioner cannot control, my commitment is this, I will make sure that we take advantage of opportunities to grow the economy here and I will make sure we spend every county dollar wisely, because county funds are always your money and I will make sure we are spending it properly.”

Fleak explained the most pressing issues in his opinion, and his plan to address them.

“The most pressing issues facing our county include affordable housing, infrastructure needs, public safety, and education. My approach includes collaborating with local contractors to develop affordable housing, working with engineers to enhance infrastructure for new workforce and businesses, ensuring our safety personnel have necessary resources, and partnering with schools to prepare our youth for future challenges.”

Fleak explained what makes him stand out from his fellow candidate.

“My lifelong residency in Fayette County, combined with over fifteen years of government service, sets me apart. I deeply understand the county’s history and potential future. My experience in budget management, securing grants, and willingness to engage in open, transparent dialogue with all community members are key differentiators.”

Mead stated his case as for what makes him stand out.

“If there is anything we should have learned about the 1992 Presidential election, it is the economy. With a degree from The Ohio State University in agribusiness and applied economics, and 22 years of banking and financial experience, I understand the economy, balanced budgets and shifting resources to the places they are needed. With my experience in the Auditor’s office, I know the county government structure too.

“I know this community, its people, the opportunities, and challenges. I have a tremendous network of supporters here and throughout the state. I will aggressively lobby to bring the resources we need here.”

Both men gave some closing remarks to the voters of Fayette County, beginning with Mead.

“Florida Georgia Line has a song that begins, ‘May we all get to grow up in a Red, White and Blue little town,’ I love that song, mostly because I do, and everyone reading this newspaper does. We are in a county that takes care of one another and provides so many opportunities for our youth. I am a product of 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts and youth sports. Our youth makes our community strong. That is why I officiate youth sports. Nothing makes me prouder than seeing how hard these kids work, how their families come out to make an amazing cheering section and how our local businesses invest in them.

“We are a small town with the same challenges most small towns are facing, but we are a great community. I would appreciate your support in the primary election because I believe I have the right skill set to help our county grow.”

Fleak finished with a message to voters in the community.

“To the voters of Fayette County: my dedication to our community is personal. My family and business are here; I have served this county and want to continue to see it thrive. I am not here to just be a politician; I am here to make a difference. I promise to serve with honesty and integrity, always putting the interests of our residents first. I am committed to making our county a place we can all be proud of and humbly ask for your vote.”

On Tuesday, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Remaining early voting opportunities are as follows

– March 13 to March 15: 7:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

– March 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– March 17: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.