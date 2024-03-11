WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 9

Katrina B. Minnehan, 62, 710 Yeoman St., domestic violence.

Nolan S. Ivers, 18, 317 Holly Drive, speed.

Tony S. Peterman, 34, at large, fugitive of justice, possession of drugs (second-degree felony).

March 8

Brandy N. Roberts, 41, 835 Linden Ave., speed, FRA suspension.

Gregory S. Hatfield, 39, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 35, speed.

Brent C. Gallentine, 27, South Solon, OVI, OVI refusal, non-compliance suspension, failure to control.

March 7

Timothy B. Johns Jr., 41, 2158 Jenni Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 6

James Conley, 61, 715 Damon Drive, breaking and entering (two counts), possession of criminal tools (two counts), theft (two counts).

James J. Putney, 51, 847 Potomac Circle, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 4

Jeremiah T. Hudson, 43, Sabina, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).

March 3

Dalton Snyder, 23, 224 Bereman St., disorderly.

Andrew R. Everhart, 19, 555 Depot Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Dylan G. Fowler, 24, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.