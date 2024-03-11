Hixon Towing set to hold auction this Saturday

Here is one of the wreckers up for sale at Hixon’s auction Saturday. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Double D Auction House, Daniel DeGarmo and Jimmy Starr, auctioneers, have teamed up with Hixon Towing LLC to auction off some of Hixon’s extra assets.

The auction will be held this Saturday, March 16, at his business location, 310 W. Oak St. in Washington Court House, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the auction starting at 11 a.m.

Some of the items up for sale are wreckers, rollbacks, a boat, jet skis, a motor home, tools, tires, and some classic cars.

An example of the classic cars up for sale are: 1980 Chevy Malibu, 1977 Olds Cutlass, 74 Ford F250, 1983 Volkswagon, 2012 Dodge Charger, and a 1972 GMC C2500, and more.

Jerry Hixon, owner, said he is not going out of business, just streamlining his operation. Hixon has been in the towing business in Fayette County since 2009. In 2017, there was a fire at his old building, so he moved to the Oak Street location.