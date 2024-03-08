Sharing the good news

Everyone has a belief system that is developed over time. Many have different beliefs as they move through the different seasons of their life. I think of my life 40 years ago, my life 20 years ago, and my life now. I have changed in the way I process things and the way I see life. Much of that has to do with experience, but mostly that my values have changed because I have accepted Jesus into my life and I think differently.

In this election cycle the news we hear is filled with bad news. So many things that are said are not right and to take them as fact is buying into deception. I realize it is so easy to believe what we are being told. Behind much of what we accept is our bias toward the issue. We want to hear certain things so we are more likely to listen to that side of the issue. We all need to read the letter Paul wrote to the Ephesians which was recorded in the Bible in Ephesians chapter 4. Paul was writing to a group of people that were very prosperous. A few years ago we visited Ephesus and observed the ruins of 12,000 square feet houses and learned that they had the largest library of their time. Paul told them to be renewed in the spirit of their mind.

Any belief is only as good as the information that it is based on. It has been proven that if we are experiencing anxiety, we will be more likely to accept bad advice and we will do the wrong thing. If we are to have a renewed mind, we must accept and think on the things that are proven true, noble, just, pure, lovely, and good. Paul wrote this in Philippians 4:8.

This time that we are experiencing seems to be dark, but there is good news. The Word of God says that His Spirit will lead and guide us into all truth. This is a fact and has been proven to be true for over 2,000 years. It has stood the test of time through more than 100 generations. God’s Word lets us know that we do not have to be exceptional thinkers or highly intelligent to understand the truth He is giving us. All we have to do is pray and God will answer. Now that is “Good News!”

