Highland Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy placed on administrative leave

Stratton

HILLSBORO — Highland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton has been placed on administrative leave, sheriff Donnie Barrera confirmed early Thursday evening.

“I can tell you that (he has been placed on leave) but that’s all I can tell you. It’s being investigated,” Barrera said. “At this point I can’t say anything else.”

Barrera said Stratton was placed on leave late in the day Thursday, and that the investigation was being handled by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Stratton is a longtime local law enforcement officer. He is currently running against another longtime local law enforcement officer, Randy Sanders, in the March 19 primary election to replace Barrera as sheriff.

Barrera is retiring.

Stratton did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

