WCHCS Big Blue Bus on display at state convention

Gary Campbell, WCHCS Food Service Director, was selected for the panel event as Washington Court House City Schools and the Big Blue Bus were one of three showcased Summer Food Service Programs recognized as exemplary by the state of Ohio. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Gary Campbell, Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Food Service Director, recently presented at the 2024 Summer Summit.

Campbell was selected for the panel event as WCHCS and the Big Blue Bus were one of three showcased Summer Food Service Programs recognized as exemplary by the state of Ohio.

The summit, organized by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, aimed to elevate the administration and delivery of summer meal programs across the state. After the panel discussion, school food service experts from across the state were able to take a tour of the Big Blue Bus and Little Blue Truck to gather inspiration for their programs.

Having served over half a million free meals to local children since 2019, the Big Blue Bus will hit the road for the sixth year this May. Stay tuned to the Record-Herald for more information, or visit wchcs.org/bigbluebus